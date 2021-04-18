Aiming at variants, France will limit and quarantine travelers from Brazil, Argentina, Chile and South Africa.

French authorities will tightly limit who can travel to France from Brazil, Argentina, Chile and South Africa, and impose a 10-day quarantine on those who do, in the hope of avoiding worrying variants of coronavirus circulating in these countries, the government said. the Saturday.

The announcement adds to a changing patchwork of international restrictions that have made it difficult to travel around the world.

Prime Minister Jean Castex announced on Saturday evening that from April 24, travelers arriving from one of the four countries will have to be quarantined for 10 days. Police officers will check them to make sure they comply.

The entry of the four countries will be limited almost exclusively to French citizens and their families, to citizens of other countries of the European Union and to foreigners having a permanent residence in France. Travelers must have tested negative for the virus within a shorter period of time before take-off and will undergo antigen testing upon arrival.