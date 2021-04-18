Aiming at variants, France will limit and quarantine travelers from Brazil, Argentina, Chile and South Africa.
French authorities will tightly limit who can travel to France from Brazil, Argentina, Chile and South Africa, and impose a 10-day quarantine on those who do, in the hope of avoiding worrying variants of coronavirus circulating in these countries, the government said. the Saturday.
The announcement adds to a changing patchwork of international restrictions that have made it difficult to travel around the world.
Prime Minister Jean Castex announced on Saturday evening that from April 24, travelers arriving from one of the four countries will have to be quarantined for 10 days. Police officers will check them to make sure they comply.
The entry of the four countries will be limited almost exclusively to French citizens and their families, to citizens of other countries of the European Union and to foreigners having a permanent residence in France. Travelers must have tested negative for the virus within a shorter period of time before take-off and will undergo antigen testing upon arrival.
“These are the most dangerous countries”, Jean-Yves Le Drian, French Minister of Foreign Affairs, Television cxstold France 3 on Sunday.
Almost all flights between France and Brazil will remain suspended at least until the new rules come into force and possibly longer, the government said.
The tightened restrictions were necessary due to the ‘uncontrolled spread of the virus in some countries’, including the widespread transmission of viral variants like those first identified in Brazil and South Africa which appear to be more resistant to some Covid vaccines -19 current, said Mr. Castex said in his statement.
France’s move comes on top of a complex web of international travel rules and policies that can vary widely from country to country and month to month.
Germany eased some of its travel restrictions this week, removing Britain, Ireland, Finland and Barbados from its list of risk areas, which means travelers from these countries no longer need to quarantine upon arrival.
But Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said his country was “in no rush” to reopen its borders, which have been largely closed to anyone other than returning Australian citizens.
“I will not endanger the way we live in this country, which is so different from the rest of the world today,” Mr. Morrison told reporters on Sunday.
Unlike many European countries which have kept restaurants closed, travel is limited and face masks are mandatory to fight a new wave of infections, Australia has its coronavirus outbreak largely under control and residents are mostly free to travel to the country and dine out.
