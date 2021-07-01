Aid groups warn time is running out in conflict-affected Tigray

Aid groups renewed their calls for unhindered humanitarian access to reach hundreds of thousands of vulnerable people in Ethiopia’s besieged Tigray region, days after the federal government in Addis Ababa declared a unilateral ceasefire in the eight month conflict as rebel forces recaptured the regional capital, Mekelle.

The Addis Ababa government has called its “withdrawal” strategic move and said it was taken in part for humanitarian reasons, aimed at facilitating agricultural production in the mountainous region. He said the ceasefire announced on Monday would remain in effect until the end of the farming season in September.

But Getachew Reda, a spokesman for the Tigrayan forces, dismissed the government’s ceasefire declaration as a “sick joke” and said they would not stop until they did. completely returned to the region. Getachew further said federal forces were forced to leave Mekelle but were still fighting to retake the territory, adding that their Eritrean allies still controlled a “significant part” of Tigray.

Eritrea, whose troops have been accused of committing some of the worst abuses during the conflict, has not commented since the Ethiopian government announced.

Electricity and telecommunications remain cut across Tigray, complicating the work of humanitarian groups as the region of some six million people faces worst famine crisis in the world in a decade.

To make matters worse, the International Rescue Committee said on Thursday that a bridge over the Tekeze River near the town of Shire in northern Tigray had been destroyed.

“It was one of the main supply routes to Tigray, which means aid efforts will be even more hampered than before,” he warned.

We are devastated to learn that the Tekeze Bridge, one of the main supply routes to Tigray, Ethiopia, has been destroyed. This means that aid efforts will be even more severely hampered in the midst of the ongoing conflict. The IRC continues to call for unhindered humanitarian access to the region. – IRC – International Rescue Committee (@RESCUEorg) July 1, 2021

“The situation is very worrying and has deteriorated in recent months,” Alyona Synenko, regional spokesperson for the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), told Al Jazeera on Thursday.

“We envision two million displaced people in the region and they need urgent humanitarian assistance,” Synenko said. “Access to food is a major concern. Drinking water and shelter are also lacking.

The situation is worse in rural areas where humanitarian organizations have been unable to access due to the fragile security situation, according to the ICRC.

“The reports we are receiving from rural areas are very worrying. Due to the security situation, farmers were unable to plant and their stocks were looted. They have no seeds or fertilizers, ”added Synenko.

Many farmers in the region depend on subsidized seeds and fertilizers they received on credit from cooperative unions – but which have not been available since the start of the conflict.

Ethiopian soldiers backed by troops from neighboring Eritrea and fighters from Ethiopia’s Amhara region, south of Tigray, have been fighting the Popular Front for the Liberation of Tigray (TPLF) since November 2020 after Addis Ababa accused the region’s ruling party for attacking the federal government. military bases, an allegation rejected by TPLF officials.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, declared victory after federal forces entered Mekelle on November 28. The fighting continued, however, prompting warnings of a protracted conflict with devastating effects on civilians.

According to the United Nations, more than 350,000 people in Tigray face starvation conditions due to “catastrophic” food shortages, and another five million are in need of immediate food assistance.

The United Nations children’s agency UNICEF said Thursday that children in the region “continue to suffer”.

“UNICEF supplies are ready, but to provide water, nutrition and vital health services to desperate families, we need urgent, safe and sustainable access,” the agency said. . mentionned.

Abiy’s government is under increasing international pressure to end the conflict, which has reportedly left thousands, if not tens of thousands, dead.

On Tuesday, the United States said it would take further action against Ethiopia and Eritrea if hostilities in Tigray do not end.

In late May, Washington had imposed economic and security restrictions on Ethiopia, including restrictions on a number of current and former Ethiopian and Eritrean government officials and members of the security forces, as well as Amhara forces and operatives. of the TPLF – all considered “responsible”. for, or accomplice of, undermines the resolution of the crisis in Tigray ”.

Robert Godec, Acting Assistant Secretary of State in the Office of African Affairs at the State Department, said this week that the United States “will not stand idly by in the face of the horrors of Tigray.”

For his part, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres mentionned he spoke with Abiy on Tuesday, adding that he hoped for an “effective cessation” of hostilities in the region.

“It is essential that civilians are protected, that humanitarian aid reaches those in need and that a political solution is found,” said Guterres.

The UK on Thursday welcomed Ethiopia’s ceasefire declaration and called on all parties to the conflict to make a similar announcement.

“The violence must now end and unhindered humanitarian access must be granted. Eritrean forces should also leave Tigray, “said a spokesperson for the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office, adding that it was” crucial that there is a political process for all parties to find a resolution to long term to the conflict in Tigray ”.

It came a day after Ethiopian officials said federal troops could retake Mekelle in a few weeks if necessary and warned Tigrayian forces against “reorganization” in areas from which government troops have withdrawn.

“To those who said they could reorganize, they will not give an inch,” Lt. Gen. Bacha Debele told reporters. “If they try to provoke, our response will be enormous and it will be more than the last one.”

For Adem Kassie Abebe, program officer at the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance, the departure of the Ethiopian federal forces “could actually worsen the gap in humanitarian arrangements”.

“Most of the humanitarian supplies actually came from Ethiopian sources,” he said. Told Al Jazeera Inside the story program. “We have to work to ensure that there is an increase in humanitarian provisions compared to the gap that has been created. “

Synenko of the ICRC echoed the call.

“The humanitarian situation will deteriorate dramatically if nothing is done. We hope that the security situation will stabilize so that we can reach and offer assistance to communities who need it most, especially in rural areas, ”she said.

Follow Hamza Mohamed on Twitter: @Hamza_Africa