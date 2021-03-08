AI ethics for food security and development

FAO advocates for transparent, inclusive, socially beneficial and responsible artificial intelligence. Credit: FAO

ROME, March 08 (IPS) – A year after the call to a group of international and religious organizations and major multinationals to integrate ethics into the design of artificial intelligence (AI), Pope Francis has said in a tweet: “I hope that more and more people of good will will cooperate in promoting the common good, protecting those who are behind and developing a shared algorithm.”

The message of the Catholic Pontiff on February 28 was linked to the Call of Rome, which seeks to actively integrate ethics into artificial intelligence on the basis of a transparent, inclusive, socially beneficial and responsible process.

The document “Rome Appeal for the Ethics of Artificial Intelligence” was launched on February 28, 2020 by the Pontifical Academy for Life, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), Microsoft and IBM, with the approval of the Italian government.

For Bishop Vincenzo Paglia, president of the Pontifical Academy for Life, progress can create a better world “if it is linked to the common good”. “The depth and acceleration of the transformations of the digital age are creating new and ever-evolving problems” and “the complexity of the technological world demands ethical and articulate collaboration to gain greater influence.”

According to Paglia, it is necessary to build a new alliance between research, science and ethics “to build a world in which technology is in favor of the people” because “without equitable and just development” there can be neither justice nor peace.

The Rome Call calls on governments, institutions and the private sector to take joint responsibility to ensure that digital innovation and technological progress are at the service of human creativity.

The sharp increase in digitization and renewed efforts for greater innovation have improved dramatically in 2020. This acceleration is the result of COVID-19 and the resulting new forms of digital and online interaction globally.

FAO Director-General QU Dongyu recalled that by 2050 the world will have to feed 10 billion people and that this will only be possible “with transformed, inclusive, resilient and sustainable agrifood systems”; therefore, artificial intelligence in food and agriculture “plays a key role in this transformation and in achieving the food goals for all”.

QU recalled that the FAO seeks to promote ethics in artificial intelligence “for better production, better nutrition, a better environment and a better life”.

Growing support for the Call of Rome is sought by various means. These means include; open avenues of dialogue with the different monotheistic religions to identify a convergence in which technology can be used in the service of humanity; the active action of parliamentarians and local administrators in different parts of the world; as well as by the growing support of private companies, particularly technological ones.

For Microsoft President Brad Smith, this joint effort is about ensuring that technology continues to serve humanity. He said that “if we recover from COVID-19, the Rome Appeal is an important instrument to reflect broadly and ethically on the future of technology” within the framework of “a balanced, respectful and inclusive on the interaction between artificial intelligence technology. and society ”.

Likewise, IBM Vice President Dario Gil called for strengthening the capacity of artificial intelligence to “transform our lives and our societies in many ways”, but for that, artificial intelligence must be developed, extended and used “more responsibly.” to avoid negative results. “

Gil recalled that in his company this is applied through specific protocols, risk assessment, reliable methodologies for the development of artificial intelligence, training initiatives, innovation analysis, as well as mechanisms designed to help other companies strengthen their artificial intelligence.

To summarize the spirit that allowed the creation and promotion of this original global alliance on the issue of the development of digitization and innovation, Monsignor Paglia recalled that “we are not an island, we are not pulverized. or divided, we are a single body, a single family, for good and for bad ”and for this, common action is essential.