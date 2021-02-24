Ahmaud Arbery’s mother files million-dollar lawsuit on anniversary of death

Ahmaud Arbery’s mother on Tuesday filed a federal lawsuit against the three men accused of killing her son, a black man who was chased and shot while running in his Georgia neighborhood.

The million-dollar complaint, filed by Wanda Cooper-Jones on the anniversary of her son’s death, also names police and other officials who did not initially press charges in the case . He alleges the murder was racially motivated, saying the defendants “were motivated to deprive Ahmaud Arbery of equal protection of the law and his rights by bias, animosity and () discrimination.”

Former Glynn County police officer Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son Travis, 34, were charged with murder and aggravated assault, but only after state officials intervened about two months later. shooting.

Authorities alleged Travis McMichael, who fired the shots that killed Arbery, had previously used racist slurs.

Filed in the US Southern District of Georgia, the lawsuit claims the Glynn County Police Department and prosecutors were part of a “deliberate effort to cover up the murder of Ahmaud”, one of the murderers charged being both a former police officer and local investigator. district attorney’s office.

Neither Cooper-Jones nor his attorney Lee Merritt were immediately available for Reuters comment. The Glynn County District Attorney’s Office and the Glynn County District Attorney’s Office, which oversees prosecutors, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A man holds a candle next to Ahmaud Arbery’s grave during a candlelight vigil to mark the first anniversary of his death, at New Springfield Baptist Church in Waynesboro, Georgia [Dustin Chambers/Reuters]

A video The death of Arbery, 25, on February 23, 2020, in the coastal town of Brunswick, sparked outrage across the country, with civil rights activists saying it was another example of a targeted attack on a man black.

A third man, William “Roddie” Bryan, joined the McMichaels in hunting Arbery, according to police, and filmed video of the incident on his phone. The clip appears to show the McMichaels facing off against Arbery before the jogger was shot with a shotgun.

Lawyers for the McMichaels were not immediately available, but Kevin Gough, an attorney for Bryan, said his client would be vindicated.

“The civil action, like the criminal case, will show Mr. Bryan acted within the law,” Gough told Reuters.

Arbery remembers

A candlelight vigil took place Tuesday night at the church in Waynesboro, Ga., where Arbery is buried. Participants are kindly requested to bring their own candles and wear a blue ribbon in her honor.

Family and friends marched in a procession through the coastal subdivision where gunmen chased and shot him in the street. Others joined his mother for a vigil at the rural church where he is buried. Lawmakers took a break to remember him at the Georgia State Capitol, and President Joe Biden shared his thoughts on Arbery’s murder a year ago.

People attend a candlelight vigil to mark the first anniversary of Ahmaud Arbery’s death at New Springfield Baptist Church in Waynesboro, Georgia [Dustin Chambers/Reuters]

When the 25-year-old was killed on February 23, 2020, few people outside this Georgia port city paid much attention at first. Those closest to Arbery have sought to ensure that his death is no longer forgotten.

“He will not rest in his grave until we have obtained justice,” Marcus Arbery, Arbery’s father, said Tuesday evening as he and other members of his family led a group of one. 100 supporters during a commemorative march in the Satilla Shores subdivision.

This is where Arbery died bleeding on the street from three close-range shots after a white father and son armed themselves and chased him in a van after spotting the youngster. black man running through their neighborhood.

In the Waynesboro campaign, Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, knelt by her son’s grave outside New Springfield Baptist Church before a candlelight vigil with family and supporters wearing masks and blue ribbons, a nod to Arbery’s favorite color.

“I wouldn’t say I’ve healed a lot,” Cooper-Jones told WRDW-TV before the vigil. “I learned to take it day after day, sometimes hour by hour.”

At the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta, Democratic lawmakers joined civil rights activists in marking the anniversary, which was also mentioned by the White House.

“A black man should be able to jog without fearing for his life,” Biden tweeted Tuesday. “Today we remember the life of Ahmaud Arbery and we are committed to making this country safer for people of color.

Arbery’s murder helped spark the national race for racial justice that swept across the United States last year. Her name was often featured on placards at Black Lives Matter protests, alongside George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and more.