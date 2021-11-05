Ahmaud Arbery killed on the basis of speculation, US prosecutor says

The defense said the suspects acted in self-defense and had reason to believe Arbery had committed a crime in the Georgia neighborhood.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys have presented conflicting accounts of the events leading up to Ahmaud Arbery’s death in the U.S. state of Georgia last year, as the long-awaited trial of three men accused of killing the 25-year-old opened on Friday.

In her opening statement, prosecutor Linda Dunikoski said the suspects had no reason to follow Arbery or suspect him of wrongdoing when they pursued him in their neighborhood of Brunswick, a coastal community 480 km away ( 300 miles) southeast of Atlanta.

“They assumed he must have committed a crime that day,” Dunikoski said. “He tried to get around their truck and get away from these strangers, complete strangers, who had already told him they were going to kill him. And then they killed him.

Lawyers for the suspects – Gregory McMichael, 65, his son Travis McMichael, 35, and neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan, 52 – described Arbery, who was black, as an “intruder.”

They argued that their clients – all three white – likely had reason to suspect Arbery had committed a crime.

Robert Rubin, an attorney for Travis McMichael who shot Arbery three times, said his client was acting in self-defense as Arbery grabbed his shotgun.

“He has no choice because if this guy takes his gun, he’s dead or his dad is dead,” Rubin said.

A video leak showing Arbery’s murder last year sparked outrage across the United States, fueling racial justice protests that rocked the country following the murder of George floyd by a Minnesota police officer.

Video footage of the incident was shown in the courtroom on Friday.

Local prosecutors initially refused to indict suspects in the Arbery case. Months later, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation resumed the investigation after the video became public and arrested the defendants. They were charged with murder.

Bryan, a neighbor who joined the chase, recorded video of the incident.

Arbery had been seen walking into a house under construction in the neighborhood. The owner of the house says Arbery didn’t steal anything.

But the suspects followed him to arrest him until the police arrived. At the time, Georgia had a law allowing the arrest of citizens; it was repealed after Arbery’s murder.

“It is a horrible, horrible video, and it is tragic that Ahmaud Arbery lost his life,” said Rubin, the defense attorney. “But at this point, Travis McMichael is acting in self-defense. He did not want to physically meet Ahmaud Arbery. He was only trying to arrest her for the police.

Dunikoskisaid said Arbery was an “avid runner,” noting that he was killed two miles from his own home. She added that he was being “attacked” by the suspects who had no evidence that he had done anything wrong.

“They made decisions in their alleys based on these assumptions that claimed the life of a young man, and that is why we are here,” Dunikoski said.

The makeup of the Jury of 12 members who will decide the outcome of the case was finalized on Wednesday, but it included only one black person, drawing objections from the prosecution.