Ahead of the elections, Pandora Papers casts a shadow on the Czech Prime Minister

Andrej Babis, who denies allegations about his offshore transactions, is under pressure from Czechs, politicians and the media.

Prague, Czech Republic – A few days before the national elections in the Czech Republic, Prime Minister Andrej Babis is trying to shake off criticism following allegations concerning his business relations in the Pandora Papers.

In the headline leak on Sunday, which revealed the offshore transactions of hundreds of public officials, international investigative journalists claimed billionaire Babis used a complicated ploy to buy property from $ 22 million in France.

Babis denied the claims, tweeting his 460,000 followers that he had done nothing wrong and dismissing the investigation as a smear campaign against him and his populist ANO party.

When journalists from the BBC and Czech investigative newspaper investigace.cz approached him for comment, the Prime Minister’s security pushed them back.

” I expected that. They are trying to make me look bad before the legislative elections, ”Babis tweeted an hour after the publication of the Pandora Papers.

A reporter from Seznam Zpravy asked the manager, “Have you declared your property for tax?

Babis replied, “I do not own any real estate abroad. I do not own any offshore. But seconds later, he said he was advised to buy real estate via offshore.

As party campaign leaflets were handed out to people on the streets of Prague ahead of the two-day vote starting on Friday, discussions focused on the scandal.

“I always knew he was an idiot and always felt embarrassed every time I heard him speak,” said Franta, a 49-year-old Prague resident. “I am not the least bit surprised, the younger generation will suffer under his leadership.”

However, others have brushed aside the claims.

“I don’t understand what the Pandora thing is, maybe it is true but who knows,” said Ludmila, 72. “I support him because I travel cheaper now that he is Prime Minister, and there are no candidates to choose from.

Meanwhile, opposition politicians and members of the Babis government criticized the prime minister.

” He collects [criminal] scandals like Pokemons, ”tweeted Marketa Adamova-Pekarova, leader of the liberal opposition party TOP09.

In recent years, Babis has been accused of illegally obtaining EU subsidies by hiding his business interests – which has earned him the nickname “Babisconi” – a coat rack named after himself and the former Prime Minister. Italian Minister, Silvio Berlusconi.

Home Secretary Jan Hamacek tweeted that he hoped Babis “doesn’t preach water while drinking wine in tax havens”.

Czech police said on Twitter they would investigate the prime minister and others named in the allegations, but some had little faith in the authorities.

“Babis would have to live to be at least 120 years old to see you finish your job,” replied Martin Vavra.

Despite the drama, Babis voters would likely remain loyal, according to Martin Buchtík, a sociologist at the STEM Institute in Prague.

“Babis has a stable electoral base. His voters are mostly older and consistent in their preferences, ”Buchtík told Al Jazeera. “His constituents tend to forgive, as we have learned over and over again.”

Babis’ ANO party leads the polls, currently 6% ahead of the center-right SPOLU coalition.

“His constituents don’t think he is more trustworthy than the other candidates, but they applaud him for being a strong manager with economic successes,” Buchtík said, adding that Babis’ strength lies in his leadership teams. public relations, which will likely lead him to victory. .