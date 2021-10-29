Ahead of protests in Sudan, UN chief asks army to “show restraint”

“People must be allowed to demonstrate peacefully, and this is essential,” António Guterres added, speaking to reporters in Rome on Friday morning, ahead of this weekend’s G20 summit in the Italian capital.

Mr. Guterres reiterated his “strong condemnation of the coup”, which saw civilian leaders arrested, stressing “the need to restore the transitional system that was in place”.

Pro-democracy protests have taken place in the country’s capital, Khartoum, since the military dissolved the transitional government and arrested civilian prime minister Abdalla Hamdok and his cabinet on Monday.

At least 11 people have died, according to news agencies. The latest reports suggest that Mr Hamdok may be willing to negotiate the formation of a new government if the military reverses its takeover and releases the detainees.

Peaceful demonstrations

In light of the events scheduled for tomorrow, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for the country, Volker Perthes, recalled everyone’s fundamental right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression.

“I reiterate my call on the military and security forces to respect the rights of demonstrators, to exercise restraint and to refrain from any excessive use of force,” he said in a statement.

The Special Representative urged those coming out to demonstrate “to do so peacefully and to remain committed, as in the past, to the spirit of the silmiye”, using the Arabic expression meaning peacefully.

Mr. Perthes, who is also head of the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS), continued to call for a return to a constructive and inclusive dialogue between all stakeholders, in order to get the transition back on track in accordance with the constitutional document.

“UNITAMS remains ready to offer its good offices in this regard,” he concluded.

Political and humanitarian crisis

Longtime leader Omar al-Bashir was overthrown by the military after months of popular protest in April 2019. A transitional government was put in place, comprising both military and civilian leaders, after an agreement of power-sharing, which was to lead to full democracy elections in 2023.

The country is also going through a humanitarian crisis.

This year, aid workers have asked for $ 1.9 billion for Sudan, but their appeal is only 30% funded.

Aid agencies assisted 7.4 million people across the country with protection and humanitarian assistance, during the period January to June.