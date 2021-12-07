Ahead of Biden Democracy Summit, China Says: We Are A Democracy Too

BEIJING – As President Biden prepares to host a “summit for democracyThis week, China struck back with an improbable claim: it is also a democracy.

Never mind that the Chinese Communist Party leads the country’s 1.4 billion people without any tolerance for the opposition parties; that its leader, Xi Jinping, seized power by an opaque political process without popular elections; this publicly calling for democracy in China is severely punished, often with long prison terms.

“There is no fixed model of democracy; it manifests itself in many forms, ”argued the State Council, China’s highest governing body, in a position paper it released over the weekend titled“ China: A Democracy That works ”.

A democratic country is unlikely to be convinced by the Chinese model. By all accounts except his own, China is one of the least democratic countries in the world, falling at the bottom of the rankings for political and personal freedoms.