Agony and ecstasy on the Scottish archipelago of St. Kilda

For the first hour or so, the water was relatively calm. After leaving the small fishing village of Stein on the Isle of Skye, we crossed a strait known as Little Minch to the main strip of the Outer Hebrides, the thick loop of rocks that hovers like an apostrophe over the north west coast of mainland Scotland.

But as we advanced, traveling westward beyond the isles of North of the Uist and Lewis and Harris, the water suddenly became more agitated. Here, in the open in the North Atlantic Ocean, we had no refuge from the swell: every few seconds, for more than two hours, the hull of our excursion boat slammed against the oncoming waves with enough force to chatter my teeth.

I looked to my right, across the narrow aisle of the boat, and saw my brother and sister huddled uncomfortably in their seats. None of our fellow travelers – there were about 12 of us in total crammed into a surprisingly small boat – looked happy. But my siblings, clutching their disposable vomit bags, looked sick.