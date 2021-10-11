Agony and ecstasy on the Scottish archipelago of St. Kilda
For the first hour or so, the water was relatively calm. After leaving the small fishing village of Stein on the Isle of Skye, we crossed a strait known as Little Minch to the main strip of the Outer Hebrides, the thick loop of rocks that hovers like an apostrophe over the north west coast of mainland Scotland.
But as we advanced, traveling westward beyond the isles of North of the Uist and Lewis and Harris, the water suddenly became more agitated. Here, in the open in the North Atlantic Ocean, we had no refuge from the swell: every few seconds, for more than two hours, the hull of our excursion boat slammed against the oncoming waves with enough force to chatter my teeth.
I looked to my right, across the narrow aisle of the boat, and saw my brother and sister huddled uncomfortably in their seats. None of our fellow travelers – there were about 12 of us in total crammed into a surprisingly small boat – looked happy. But my siblings, clutching their disposable vomit bags, looked sick.
(“To put it mildly, it’s wrong,” my sister Emelia said with a laugh. “I would say we looked doomed.”)
For centuries, the archipelago of St. Kilda, one of the most remote areas of the British Isles, has electrified the imaginations of writers, historians, artists, scientists and adventurers.
About 40 miles west of the main islands of the Outer Hebrides, St. Kilda has a mouth-watering history, rich in a rich cultural heritage, a fiercely independent people, distinctive architecture and haunting isolation – as well as disease, famine and exile.
Recent archaeological research suggests that the main island, Hirta, which measures approximately 2.5 square miles, was inhabited 2000 years ago. Its last full-time residents, 36 in total, were evacuated to the mainland on August 29, 1930, their community and way of life had become unsustainable.
Designated as a double Unesco World Heritage for its natural and cultural significance, St. Kilda is now owned, managed and protected by the National Trust for Scotland, whose staff – sometimes alongside other volunteers and researchers – employ Hirta for several months of the year. UK Department of Defense contractors also spend time on the island, where they operate a radar station.
For most of its inhabited history, St. Kilda has been a multi-day voyage across the ocean from its nearest neighboring settlements. The threat of severe storms – particularly frequent between September and March – made the trip intimidating at best and unthinkable at worst.
Even today, boat schedules are subject to the vagaries of the weather and cancellations by tour operators are not uncommon. When my siblings and I visited at the end of August 2018, we had to postpone our trip by one day preventively to avoid an impending period of bad weather that arrives later in the week.
The natural features of St. Kilda are almost comical in their splendor. Piles of jagged sea rise like knives packed with opaque water; howling seabirds float casually above sheer cliffs; plunging fields cover a landscape of another world totally devoid of trees.
And yet it is the architectural remains of St. Kilda that have quietly hinted at the most dramatic elements in its history.
With a population that peaked at around 180 at the end of the 17th century, St. Kilda has never been a practical home. Its inhabitants raised sheep and a few cattle and could often grow simple crops like barley and potatoes. But most of their diet came from waterfowl: the eggs of birds, as well as the birds themselves, which were eaten both fresh and salted. (Fishing was often impractical due to the betrayal of the surrounding waters; islanders also expressed a clear preference for northern gannets, fulmar, and puffins over fish.)
The villagers caught the birds and scooped up their eggs – using long poles and their bare hands – by lowering themselves onto ropes atop the cliffs of the islands, or scaling the rock faces to the water below.
As I gazed at the archipelago’s chimneys from a rocking boat in the freezing ocean, I tried to imagine the circumstances in which such extremes would be necessary just to enjoy a monotonous meal. He tested the limits of my imagination.
Life in St. Kilda was a distressing experience in precariousness. Stormy weather spoiled crops, threatened food stores, prevented poultry hunting and delayed necessary work. Disembarking a boat at Hirta’s Village Bay, the site of the archipelago’s long-standing settlement, could be difficult even in perfect weather. Diseases, including smallpox, cholera, leprosy and influenza, spread rapidly and with devastating effects. For decades, St. Kildans sometimes threw its mail blindly into the sea in small watertight containers; the hope was that their “postal boats,” as they were called, might accidentally reach a populated place or be picked up and sent by a passing ship.
The extreme isolation of the islanders has also engendered a particular type of cultural disconnection. In his 1965 book “The Life and Death of St. Kilda,” author Tom Steel describes a scene in which a St. Kildan was stranded on the neighboring islands of Flannan:
He entered what he believed to be a house and began to climb the stairs – stone objects he had never seen in his life, but mistook for Jacob’s ladder. He reached the top and entered the brightly lit room. “Are you Almighty God? he asked the lighthouse keeper. “Yes,” was the stern response, “and who the hell are you? “
And yet St. Kildans was often described in contemporary accounts as particularly joyful. Crime was virtually non-existent. Supplies and donations brought in from the outside world – as well as much of the food collected on the islands – were distributed fairly among the islanders. Objects such as boats and ropes, on which the survival of the colony depended, were owned and maintained in common.
When the Scottish writer Martin Martin visited the archipelago in 1697, he noted the cheerful character of the inhabitants. “The people of St. Kilda are much happier than most men,” he writes, “for they are almost the only ones in the world who feel the sweetness of true freedom.
Ultimately, however, life in St. Kilda turned out to be untenable. The island’s export market – feathers, tweed, sheep, seabird oil – has gradually weakened. Infant mortality rates were surprisingly high. Failing to keep pace with the comforts and technologies of the mainland, the islands have become more and more anachronistic and the inhabitants more and more isolated.
A particularly harsh winter in 1929 and 1930 sealed the fate of the St. Kildans. Fearing starvation, they called on the government to be evacuated.
Even that, however, was not enough to break the spell of Alexander Ferguson, one of the evacuees, who years later, describing St. Kilda in a letter, wrote that “there is no paradise on earth like this ”.
“For me, living in peace in St. Kilda,” said Malcolm Macdonald, another longtime resident, once. “And for me, it was happiness, dear happiness.”
Four hours after our arrival, after wandering the hilly terrain of Hirta and leisurely strolling along its hollow village shell, we lined up along the island’s pier and boarded a dinghy to return to our boat. Our journey east, back to Skye, was smoother, calmer, calmer. For a long time, a pod of dolphins swam alongside us, as if to escort us through the water.
When we finally reached Stein, I felt a tinge of loss. It was only then that I began to understand what prompted several of the 36 islanders who left in 1930 to return to live temporarily in Hirta in the summer of 1931: a growing certainty that the pleasure of wandering freely among the islands, surrounded by the boundless ocean, was worth getting there – and being – there.
