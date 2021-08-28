Agnes Sithole: The woman who fought sexist marriage laws in South Africa

A photo of Agnes Sithole

Agnes Sithole has become an unlikely heroine to hundreds of thousands of black women in South Africa.

At 72, she sued her husband to prevent him from selling their home against his will – and in the process, she passed decades-old apartheid-era laws to keep what he had belonged by right.

Looking back, Agnes Sithole knew her marriage would be difficult. She married her high school sweetheart Gideon in 1972, but quickly found herself turning a blind eye to what would become decades of infidelity.

“He was always in and out of different businesses but that never affected me until between 2016 and 2017, when he wanted to sell all of our assets,” she says. “His answer was always the same – that it was his house, his property, and I have nothing.”

Faced with the loss of her home, Agnès decided in 2019 to fight her husband in South African courts, a very unusual step for a black woman of her generation.

“I was 72 at the time – where was I going and where would I start? So my only choice was to fight or be on the streets at my age,” she says. “I think the need made me brave. If there hadn’t been a need, then maybe I wouldn’t have done it. I had to be that person who said no.”

“Women had no choice”

Agnes married at a time when South Africa was ruled by its white minority and black couples married automatically under a system called “outside community of property”, which granted men full property rights.

“At the time, women had no choice – it was either to marry outside the community of property, or not to marry at all,” explains Agnès.

An amendment to the Marital Property Act in 1988 allowed black couples to change their marriage status to “community” – giving women equal property rights.

However, it was not automatic. Black women had to have their husbands’ consent, pay an application and file it within two years.

The story continues

“We knew that the law had changed and we thought it had changed for everyone,” recalls Agnès. “[Later], when I realized the law had cheated on me, that’s when I realized I had to fight it. “

‘I am a con artist’

Agnes was born in Vryheid, a small mining town in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Across the country there was a clear economic racial divide in the 1940s. His father cleaned trains for the South African railways and made “tea for his white bosses in the office.” Her mother was a “kitchen maid” who washed, cleaned and cooked for “privileged white families”.

Agnes and her father, carrying her younger sister, outside the house where she was born

“I was born among the poorest of the poor, my parents were workers. They gave us a very good example,” says Agnès.

“We went to church every weekend. When I grew up, Catholics didn’t really have the right to divorce, even though I saw that there were things that were wrong,” she adds. “I didn’t want to remarry or have my kids grow up without both of my parents at home – that’s all I knew.”

Despite the challenges, Agnes saw her parents flourish by staying together and seeing their struggle made her determined to have a better life.

She trained as a nurse before marrying Gideon. Later, she started selling clothes from home and worked several jobs to make ends meet.

Agnes (left) worked as a nurse before getting married and starting a family

“I quickly discovered that I was all alone, because my husband was in and outside our lives,” says Agnès, who had four children with him.

“I came home from work and started sewing, buying and selling clothes. I was doing so many things back then because I was determined to get my kids to school,” she continues.

“I’m a con artist by nature, I’ve been pushing things my whole life. Instead of fighting for someone to do things for me, I would do it for myself.”

For Agnes, marriage took a sharp downward spiral about nine years ago. After returning home from work one evening, she found out that Gideon had moved into the spare bedroom with no explanation.

The couple continued to live under the same roof but led completely separate lives.

“We passed each other in the hallways, the stairs or in the parking lot without saying anything,” she recalls.

Agnes says Gideon never told her about his plan to sell the house and “it was a shock to see random people showing up at my house for a visit.”

Realizing she could find herself homeless, in early 2019 she filed an order citing financial abuse – arguing that she had also helped build their family and shared wealth.

“I do not regret anything and above all I made my marriage”, says Agnès

Two years later, the Constitutional Court of South Africa upheld an earlier High Court ruling that existing laws discriminated against black couples, and black women in particular.

He ruled that all marriages before 1988 would be changed to “community property” – giving women equal property rights.

Agnes and her youngest daughter watched the verdict online from her bedroom. At first, she didn’t realize she won the case until her lawyer called her.

“We couldn’t understand what was going on because of the [legal] terminology, ”she says. “We had no idea all the time. My stomach was in a knot, I was scared but I had faith.

“I shed tears of joy. I realized that we had saved thousands of women in marriages similar to mine,” Agnes says.

Agnes says she owes her fighting spirit to the many challenges she has had to overcome on her own.

“It’s my character, who I am and that’s how I do things, I want to be independent from all points of view,” she continues. “It’s definitely something rare in our culture and among women of my generation.

“For me, winning the deal is one of the best things that has ever happened to me.”

Agnes and Gideon were married for almost 50 years

Agnes was even able to forgive Gideon, who died of Covid-19 during the trial.

Two days before his death, he apologized to his wife and daughters for the turn of events.

Agnes later found out that she had not only been left out of her will, but that he had also left the marital home to someone else. However, the court ruling superseded his wishes.

“We have forgiven him and I am at peace. I do not regret anything and above all I have accomplished my marriage [until the very end], says Agnes.

“I didn’t want anything of his, but he wanted to take everything including what I owned and worked for and that’s what I didn’t like.”