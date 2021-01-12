Against Trump, we lived better

Credit: White House.

MIAMI, Jan. 12 (IPS) – When ‘the year we lived dangerously’ has ended, let’s wonder about a ‘new era’ once Donald Trump’s defeat is confirmed.

The new scene is presided over by uncertainty. This feeling is caused by the damage done by the Trump presidency. The only doubt concerns the permanence of the catastrophe caused by the four-year period which now ends.

Inserted in the context of the satisfaction of the cessation of the nightmare, a prediction of a certain nostalgia is detected.

It is based on a strategy of confrontation in the face of what has been termed the formation of a dictatorship within the oldest democracy in documented history. We wondered what we would do when we woke up. We were obsessed with a calendar filled with just one number.

Some of us feared that at the supreme moment of waiting for the success of a confrontational strategy, we would only be reminded in the panorama of the importance and loneliness of questioning the president’s irrational policies, we would be unfairly accused. Exceptionally, we had had an unwanted accomplice in the urgent eviction of the uncomfortable tenant from the White House.

We didn’t know how we could be grateful, so to speak, for the help given to the pandemic that still plagues the planet. The president’s irrational behavior in the successive stages of Cobid19, its development, its expansion and its implantation across the planet, had become Trump’s worst enemy and the opposition’s best ally.

Joaquin roy

At the same time, there was a dreadful feeling consisting of the implantation of the virus and the consequent refusal of Trump to join the efforts of the political opposition to achieve the defenestration, even if it was at the limit of his administration.

Every infected human in the United States, as well as every certified death, followed by Trump’s erratic health policy, were recorded as “votes” in the November 3 election tally. The hope that Covid-19 would magically vanish overnight, as Trump himself surrealistically predicted in early spring 2020, would mean the demise of the mighty foe that loomed above the sea. White House.

Meanwhile, opposition to the president in the apparent majority in the United States and in universal proportions abroad was devoting its efforts to an exclusively responsive agenda to each of the president’s outrages. But there was no strategy with an agenda for “the next day”.

In the democratic field, there was no plan for the future. The discussion about the best candidates drags on. This detail was only clarified when the decision in favor of Biden and Harris was made. In an environment unwilling to form “kitchen cabinets”, no government program was to be implemented after November 3.

In view of the ill-concealed feeling of insecurity, it was feared that one day it would be possible to exclaim with ill-concealed nostalgia: “against Trump we lived better”.

This expression finds its origin in the thought that the Spanish Communist Party expressed during the reinstallation of democracy in Spain after the demise of the Franco regime.

Its precedent was the affirmation of the vestiges of the regime: “with Franco, we lived better”. The Communists, their reserved space was occupied by the New Democrats, admitted that when they were in opposition, they had more effective power than in parliamentary democracy.

Opposition to Trump could be forced to speak in the same way once the system is fully opened in late January. This feeling will have based all his conduct on the criticism of each of the “policies” of the government.

In reality, they were just whims expressed in the wee hours of the morning clicking noises on the mobile. The monumental void left by Trump’s mismanagement will always be filled with a proper vaccine and verification of his excellence, a task that would continue throughout the remainder of 2021.

It will depend on the effectiveness of the implementation of the urgent measures of the new government that the electorate will not be tempted to listen to the siren songs of 2016 again.

Reconstructing the economy, reducing damage to the most needy sectors, better integrating immigration and resolving the fight to eradicate racism are among the new government’s most urgent tasks.

It is only with his reasonable resolution that we will avoid that part of the 70 million people who voted for the outgoing president would be tempted to exclaim: “with Trump, we live better”.

Joaquin roy is Professor Jean Monnet and Director of the European Union Center at the University of Miami