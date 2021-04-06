Against hate movements, urges Guterres, reflecting on the Rwandan genocide

In one a message commemorating the International Day of Reflection on the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda, Secretary General António Guterres stressed that everyone must “take a critical look at the world today and ensure that we take into account the lessons of 27 years ago”.

The genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda remains in our collective consciousness as one of the most horrific events in recent human history. To prevent history from repeating itself, we must counter hate movements and lobby for the full respect of all members of society. #Rememberpic.twitter.com/P3h3pYuiHw – António Guterres (@antonioguterres) April 6, 2021

Over a million have been systematically killed in Rwanda in just 100 days.

“Today, all over the world, people are threatened by extremist groups determined to strengthen their ranks through social polarization and political and cultural manipulation,” Guterres warned, adding that while technology and techniques used by extremists evolve, the messages and rhetoric remain “the same.”

“The dehumanization of communities, disinformation and hate speech fuel the fires of violence.”

COVID-19, power discrimination, polarization

Mr. Guterres underlined the urgency of addressing the growing divides, especially given the COVID-19[female[feminine crisis, which has profoundly affected “the full spectrum” of human rights around the world and further fueled discrimination, social polarization and inequalities “all of which can lead to violence and conflict”.

“We saw what happened in Rwanda in 1994, and we know the terrible consequences when hatred can prevail,” he said, calling on everyone to stand up for human rights and guarantee the full respect for all members of society.

“On this solemn day, let us all commit to building a world guided by human rights and dignity for all,” added Mr. Guterres.

Rwandans ‘rebuilt from their ashes’

The Secretary-General added that after having lived “one of the most painful chapters” of modern human history, the Rwandan people “rebuilt from their ashes”.

“After suffering from indescribable gender-based violence and discrimination, Rwandan women now hold more than 60% of parliamentary seats, which makes Rwanda a world leader,” he added, also noting the demonstration. by the Rwandans of the “power” of Justice and reconciliation.