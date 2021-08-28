After video of abusive nurse, overhaul of Indigenous health in Canada
MANAWAN, Quebec – As Joyce Echaquan, a 37-year-old native mother of seven, moaned in pain in a Quebec hospital, in the last hours of her life, the torrent of insults began.
“You are stupid as hell”, good only for having sex, and “better to die”, reprimanded a nurse at the Joliette hospital in Quebec, who a few minutes earlier had started recording a Facebook Live video , asking her husband to come get her because, she said, the hospital was over-medication.
By the time Ms Echaquan, who suffered from heart problems, died – about two hours later, on a Monday in late September 2020 – the video was starting to spark outrage across Canada. It ended up reverberating around the world, becoming a powerful symbol of the different way in which the much-vaunted Canada. universal health system deals with indigenous peoples.
Indigenous leaders and health experts say Canada 1.7 million indigenous citizens are rocked by a health care crisis, fueled in part by racial prejudice, which shortens life expectancy, worsens chronic disease and undermines their quality of life.
A 2019 report by retired Quebec Superior Court judge Jacques Viens, concluded that stigma in Quebec’s health care system had “dire consequences” for Indigenous people, including delayed diagnoses and physicians who in some cases refused to do medical assessments or order examinations and diagnostic tests needed as well as “appropriate medications”.
According to a 2019 report of the Federal Public Health Agency, Indigenous people in Canada have an average life expectancy of about 70 to 75 years, compared to 82 years for non-Indigenous people, while infant mortality rates are at least twice as high. They also suffer from a higher incidence of diseases such as diabetes, asthma and obesity, according to the report.
“Imagine having to explain to your children that they no longer have a mother,” said Carol Dubé, Ms. Echaquan’s husband, in an interview with the Atikamekw First Nations reserve at Manawan, about 150 miles north of Montreal.
Amid a nationwide outcry over the video, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told the House of Commons it was capturing “the worst form of racism at a time when someone needed help most.”
“This is another example of systemic racism, which is simply unacceptable in Canada,” he said.
Following the broadcast of Ms. Echaquan’s video, the nurse was fired. A coroner’s public inquest in Quebec examines the events leading up to his death on September 28, 2020, and the findings are expected to be released in the coming weeks.
During the investigation, the nurse in the video apologized to Ms Echaquan’s family and testified that she had reached a breaking point, exacerbated by the pandemic. She insisted that she had not insulted Ms. Echaquan because she was indigenous.
Maryse Poupart, who in April became director general of the regional health authority responsible for the hospital in Joliette, in southwestern Quebec, said in an interview that what had happened to Ms. Echaquan was “unacceptable”. She declined to comment on the details of her case, but pointed to recent efforts to build bridges, including the hiring of a member of Ms. Echaquan’s Atikamekw group as a senior deputy and increased training. cultural sensitivity for medical personnel.
But the broader changes that Indigenous peoples have sought have been elusive.
On the day of her death, barely breathing and probably in a coma, Ms. Echaquan was left unsupervised for at least 11 minutes, before going into cardiac arrest. Dr. Alain Vadeboncoeur, an emergency physician at the Montreal Heart Institute, wrote in an expert report filed at the inquest.
Stigma is so rampant in the healthcare system, said Alisha Tukkiapik, an Inuit social worker from Nunavik, a remote region in northern Quebec, whom she tried to “pass off as white” during her visits to the doctor. Before the hospital exams, she said, she took off her traditional pearl earrings.
She recalled that when she was pregnant with her daughter, doctors stereotyped her as a drug addict or alcoholic, asking her five times during the same visit if she had a drug addiction problem. “When I answer ‘no’ then they will ask me, ‘Are you sure. Not even a little? ‘”
Disguising her Aboriginal identity, she said, “can be the difference between receiving or not receiving treatment, between life and death.”
from Canada Indigenous citizens often live in isolated reserves with insufficient access to clean water, medical care or emergency services.
Exacerbating the health care challenge, say Indigenous leaders, is the intergenerational trauma suffered by indigenous peoples.
Dr. Samir Shaheen-Hussain, an assistant professor of medicine at McGill University in Montreal, who wrote a book on colonial policies against Indigenous children, said distressing experiences, including the forced sterilization of Indigenous girls and women between 1920 and the 1970, had fomented a “deep mistrust” of the health system among Aboriginal communities.
Manawan, The Atikamekw First Nations Reserve, where Ms. Echaquan lived, is at the end of a 50-mile unpaved dirt road on the shores of Lake Metabeskéga.
The image of Ms. Echaquan is omnipresent in the reserve – on hats, posters, paintings – often accompanied by the words “Justice for Joyce”. Mourners pay homage to his grave, which is marked by a simple wooden cross covered with necklaces and purple ribbons.
Sipi Flemish, First Nations community vice-chief Atikamekw, said there had been several outbreaks of Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic, with around 39 cases and two deaths linked to Covid.
Mr. Flemish said the lack of access to healthcare in Manawan has long been a problem. The nearest public hospital – the Joliette hospital where Ms. Echaquan died – is at least two and a half hours away by car. After two decades of lobbying the provincial government, the reserve gets its first ambulance but not before 2018, two years after an 8-year-old girl drowned while her parents waited in vain for an ambulance to arrive.
Francine Moart, a nurse who is director of health services on the reserve, said the community has 24-hour nursing services and family doctors rotate three days a month there. But she lamented that there is no full-time doctor, no gynecologist and no radiology department.
Budgets were also stretched to the limit, she said, with federal and provincial governments arguing over who was responsible for paying bills. Although the health care of Canadians is the responsibility of the provinces or territories, the 19th century laws that still govern the lives of Indigenous peoples stipulate that their health care is a federal responsibility. As a result, she said, the two governments attempted to “pass the buck”.
In 2007 Jordan River Anderson, a 5-year-old Cree boy from Manitoba with a rare muscle disorder, died in a hospital after his discharge was delayed for two years because the federal and provincial governments could not come to an agreement. on who would fund their home care. In response, Parliament passed a 2007 law requiring that helping a child be given priority over who paid the bill.
Mr Dubé said Ms Echaquan, one of seven siblings, was a dedicated mother who loved to cook moose meat stew for her family and loved nature and fishing. She loved animals so much, he said, that he avoided hunting in her presence.
There were also struggles. People who know the family said the couple were in serious financial difficulty. Mr. Dubé had quit his job as a firefighter to take care of the children. After Ms Echaquan’s brother drowned in 2012, they said, she became depressed and turned to amphetamines, but overcame her addiction.
Ms. Echaquan had been afraid of the Joliette hospital, where she had already suffered prejudices, including pressure to have an abortion in 2013 and 2017, said Mr. Dubé. Mr Martin-Ménard said that following a pregnancy, she was sterilized at another hospital in 2020, without free and informed consent, further fueling her mistrust of hospitals.
Mr. Dubé said he was unable to accompany his wife to hospital due to pandemic restrictions, and learned of his now viral video from a neighbor. As word of the video spread across the reservation, he said one of his teenage sons saw her at school. Then his 20-year-old daughter, Marie-Wasianna, rushed to Joliette hospital, where he said the receptionist refused to help him.
When she finally found her mother after frantically searching the emergency room, she was pale and unresponsive, and in the care of a student nurse, according to Mr. Martin-Menard.
He said that under Quebec health regulations, a nursing student should not have been responsible for an unstable patient.
Following Ms. Echaquan’s death, Indigenous community leaders called on the province to adopt policies promoting equitable access to health care for Indigenous peoples, which they detailed in a document titled “Joyce’s Principle”. But the government of the premier of Quebec, François Legault, rejected the document because it explicitly mentions “systemic racism”.
Ewan Sauves, spokesperson for Mr. Legault, said the government is committed to tackling racism and, among other measures, has invested $ 15 million to train health workers to ensure that people Aboriginal people feel “culturally secure”.
He said the government did not believe systemic racism existed in the province.
