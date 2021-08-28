After video of abusive nurse, overhaul of Indigenous health in Canada

MANAWAN, Quebec – As Joyce Echaquan, a 37-year-old native mother of seven, moaned in pain in a Quebec hospital, in the last hours of her life, the torrent of insults began.

“You are stupid as hell”, good only for having sex, and “better to die”, reprimanded a nurse at the Joliette hospital in Quebec, who a few minutes earlier had started recording a Facebook Live video , asking her husband to come get her because, she said, the hospital was over-medication.

By the time Ms Echaquan, who suffered from heart problems, died – about two hours later, on a Monday in late September 2020 – the video was starting to spark outrage across Canada. It ended up reverberating around the world, becoming a powerful symbol of the different way in which the much-vaunted Canada. universal health system deals with indigenous peoples.

Indigenous leaders and health experts say Canada 1.7 million indigenous citizens are rocked by a health care crisis, fueled in part by racial prejudice, which shortens life expectancy, worsens chronic disease and undermines their quality of life.