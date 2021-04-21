After the Super League debacle, we need a football revolution

On April 18, 12 of the most powerful football clubs in the UK, Spain and Italy announced the launch of a European Super League (ESL), a new closed indoor competition. The founding members were all to be guaranteed a permanent place in the league, regardless of their performance.

The announcement sparked an uproar among football fans, who saw it largely as betrayal by the 12 clubs, who, in search of more income, appeared to abandon sporting values. Government officials and football officials have vowed to do what they can to stop the new league.

Two days later, the ESL collapsed. Two of the 12 clubs, Chelsea and Manchester City, announced their withdrawal from the competition and were quickly followed by the other four clubs in the English Premier League.

Although the project was short-lived, it was a brazen coup attempt at the top of sport. For decades, lone voices battling against the tide have warned of the dangers of capital’s growing dominance over “good-game” sporting values. The ESL debacle should be a wake-up call that football is in urgent need of reform.

Football authorities reap what they sow

UEFA, FIFA and the domestic leagues have also reacted with fury to the announcement, but it is these same institutions that have brought the game into this current crisis. They have overseen an astonishing increase in player salaries over the past 30 years, with the rewards of inflated ticket prices and TV subscriptions increasingly concentrated in 0.001% of top footballers, their agents and club owners. .

Football authorities have watched with glee some of Europe’s most historic clubs taken over by ruthless multinational investment groups and even Gulf states. Eight of the 12 clubs in the Super League have been purchased in the past 20 years.

With little regulatory control over what this new breed of billionaire owners can do, and no serious role given to fans in club governance except in Germany, it was inevitable that they would look for ways to maximize the potential value of their clubs. “Active”.

The pandemic has revealed how this system pushes clubs to rack up huge debts in search of instant success. Of the 12 founding clubs of the new Super League, at least half have racked up massive debts that now appear unusable, after match-day fan participation income wiped out in COVID-19 lockdowns across Europe.

In Italy, Inter Milan sought $ 200million in emergency cash in February, while Juventus are due to raise $ 120million by the end of June. In Spain, Barcelona and Real Madrid are in the red to the tune of more than a billion dollars. In England, the Glazer family have turned Manchester United from a debt-free club into a club that has paid over $ 1.3 billion in interest and fees since their debt buyout in 2005. Tottenham is in debt of $ 840 million. and took out a special debt. low cost loan with the Bank of England at the height of the coronavirus crisis. For these clubs, the takeover of the Super League is an alternative to downsizing and living within their means.

UEFA had already conceded the principle of sporting merit to big clubs in their own proposals for reform of the Champions League, announced on April 19. One of the proposed changes is the introduction of a “coefficient” points system which would see two clubs retain their Champions League place even if they have a bad season in their domestic league. The truth is that UEFA and FIFA have walked hand in hand with the emerging oligarchy of European football for decades. Now this oligarchy has bitten the hand that feeds it

A fan-driven transformation?

The backlash against the Super League revealed the grassroots power of the sport when it unites against the game’s elite, but it’s not yet clear if the momentum will now build to use that power for a deeper change.

The idea of ​​fan ownership of clubs quickly gained popularity, with the example of Germany – where clubs are predominantly fan-owned and none have been tempted to join the ESL business – seen as an example to follow. The UK government announced a “fan-led review” on the sport and said the German model would be considered.

Fan ownership could be part of the solution to football’s structural inequalities, but unless there is a fundamental rebalancing in the way sports revenues are distributed – away from a small group of players. elite, agents and clubs – the huge wealth and power divide between the top and bottom of football will continue to grow. After all, Barcelona and Real Madrid are fan-owned, but that hasn’t stopped their presidents from embracing the Super League fiasco.

Salary caps for players, a guaranteed reduction in income for basic facilities and a more equitable distribution of broadcast funds in leagues (and in women’s football) would go a long way in creating a more balanced sport with fairer sport and more unpredictable. competition. Ticket prices and television subscription prices should all have a democratic contribution from the fans, who are the ones who have to pay out of pocket for these sources of income. Sponsorship money should be rejected when it comes from gambling companies and other predatory capitalist interests.

It is not surprising that these changes are closely linked to the kind of redistribution of wealth and power that is needed in the European economy and society in general. Football, after all, is nothing more or less than a mirror of European socio-economic reality: those at the top increasingly resemble an oligarchy, while those at the bottom find it difficult to keep your head above water.

Stopping the Super League should only be the start. The current football authorities have been part of the problem and are only now presenting themselves as the solution to block the attempt of the Big 12 to seize their crown. A fan-led revolution in the sport would require overturning the established order of football in its entirety.

