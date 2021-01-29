After the novelty wears off, Canada moves to legal marijuana

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau launched legalization using a fairness argument. He argued that it was unfair to make people criminals for possessing small amounts of marijuana, potentially ruining their lives.

One statistic dramatically illustrates the effect of legalization. In 2018, before the law came into force in October, police recorded 26,402 cases of possession. In 2019, there were only 46.

But I have found in my reports that equity issues persist. While the minor possession charges that once disproportionately affected Indigenous people and Black Canadians are no longer, members of these groups are notably absent on the business side of the new industry created by the law. Even so, a system that would allow people to eliminate previous convictions for possession of marijuana is so expensive and complicated that few people have bothered to use it. And despite promises to bring indigenous communities into the system, the law has left stores operating on their lands in legal limbo.

The illegal market has not disappeared. But statistics show consumers are switching to the legal system and large illegal producers seem to be increasingly focusing on exporting to the United States.