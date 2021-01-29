After the novelty wears off, Canada moves to legal marijuana
As part of The Times’s Promises Made SeriesI thought back to Canada’s experience of becoming the first major industrialized country to legalize recreational marijuana. One thing stood out in the many weeks I spent on this reporting: It might have been a major event, but it was not a revolution.
“We Canadians are past the initial phase of ‘cannabis will destroy us, cannabis will radically change our culture.’ It’s pretty obvious that didn’t happen, ”said Daniel Werb, epidemiologist and drug policy analyst at St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto and assistant professor of public health at the University of California, San Diego. “One of the best results is that it was absolutely boring. Now that the initial wave of euphoria and dread has passed, we understand that it’s okay to make changes in this market without things drastically falling apart.
[Read: 2 Years After Legalizing Cannabis, Has Canada Kept Its Promises?]
I have found that many of the government’s key promises have been kept, while others remain work in progress and others are likely to still be the subject of great debate when Parliament begins a formal review of the law on its third anniversary in October, a process that will likely take a year and a half.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau launched legalization using a fairness argument. He argued that it was unfair to make people criminals for possessing small amounts of marijuana, potentially ruining their lives.
One statistic dramatically illustrates the effect of legalization. In 2018, before the law came into force in October, police recorded 26,402 cases of possession. In 2019, there were only 46.
But I have found in my reports that equity issues persist. While the minor possession charges that once disproportionately affected Indigenous people and Black Canadians are no longer, members of these groups are notably absent on the business side of the new industry created by the law. Even so, a system that would allow people to eliminate previous convictions for possession of marijuana is so expensive and complicated that few people have bothered to use it. And despite promises to bring indigenous communities into the system, the law has left stores operating on their lands in legal limbo.
The illegal market has not disappeared. But statistics show consumers are switching to the legal system and large illegal producers seem to be increasingly focusing on exporting to the United States.
Mr. Trudeau swore that a legal structure would prevent marijuana from entering children and adolescents. Researchers I spoke to said that the arrival of a legal marijuana market had not generated much interest among teens in its use. While overall marijuana use has not increased significantly, most new users in Canada are well beyond middle age.
Likewise, while there appears to be a delay in supplying systems and training police to detect marijuana-impaired motorists, no one in law enforcement to whom I have talked about does think that driving with stones has increased significantly since 2018.
Mr. Trudeau did not promise to create a new lucrative cannabis-based industry. But an investor “green rush” caused marijuana stocks to skyrocket in the run-up to legalization. Since then, the industry’s profits have been elusive, stock prices have fallen, and senior executives of many companies have been shown the door.
A second article on what I found on the commercial side of the Canadian marijuana industry will be out soon. One thing is that Canadians should brace themselves later this year for heavy industry pressure to be allowed to advertise and promote marijuana the same way brewers and winemakers sell their products. The current system for marijuana is more like the rules for cigarettes and actually bans marketing and advertising.
If that happens, expect industry lobbying to be challenged by equally strong arguments from the health and addiction research community that allowing alcohol to be marketed was a big mistake. which should not be repeated with marijuana.
Trans Canada
-
Feigang Fei is probably the toughest critic of menu items at his Montreal restaurant, reports Dan Bilefsky. Here’s Mr. Fei’s take on his braised pork belly. “It’s a very popular dish among customers who don’t care about its fat.” But after a customer posted AuntDai’s menu on Twitter, praising its “extremely honest” owner, Mr. Fei can barely meet the demand for his take-out food.
-
The former general manager of a casino and his wife, an actress, both from Vancouver, jumped the line for Covid-19 vaccinations by taking a charter flight to a village in the Yukon. Now they face fines, a police investigation and widespread anger.
-
the first player of Aboriginal descent to score in the NHL, George Armstrong, passed away this week. The Hockey Hall of Fame forward was also captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs which won four Stanley Cups.
-
The International Real Estate feature takes a look at an unusually shaped house on the Rideau River, south of Ottawa.
Originally from Windsor, Ontario, Ian Austen was educated in Toronto, lives in Ottawa and has reported on Canada for The New York Times for 16 years. Follow him on Twitter at @ianrausten.
How are we?
We look forward to hearing your thoughts on this newsletter and events in Canada in general. Please send them to nytcanada@nytimes.com.
Do you like this email?
Send it to your friends and let them know they can sign up here.
Source link