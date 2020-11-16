World
After the military defeat, what is the next step for Nagorno-Karabakh? – India time
YREVAN: The fighting ended in the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region one week later Armenia agreed to sign a peace deal brokered by Russia sealing its defeat to its longtime rival Azerbaijan.
But although Armenia has ceded swathes of territory and the deployment of a Russian peacekeeping mission, a lasting solution to the decades-long conflict remains elusive.
As part of the deal, Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh are to return the districts of Aghdam, Kalbajar and Lachin to Azerbaijan from November 20, with a completion deadline of December 1.
These and four other districts that Baku captured during the six-week conflict between September 27 and November 9 had been occupied by Armenia since a post-Soviet war in the 1990s. The districts were not in the Upper -Karabakh proper, but formed a seat belt around the region.
Today tens of thousands of ethnic Armenians who were encouraged to settle in the region after the war of the 1990s are fleeing, as the Azerbaijanis did 30 years ago.
AFP journalists witnessed a mass exodus from Kalbajar district, whose transfer was delayed until November 25 to give Armenians time to leave the region.
Many torched their homes to make them uninhabitable for the new Azerbaijanis.
The influx of refugees is expected to pose an economic, social and humanitarian challenge for Armenia, a poor country of three million people.
Despite the loss of swathes of territory, including the strategically vital second city of Shusha, Nagorno-Karabakh will see its existence guaranteed by some 2,000 Russian peacekeepers who will be deployed for an initial period of five years.
“The presence of Russian soldiers in the region will be one of the most important factors to ensure that a war does not start again,” Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.
The Russian mission will also guard the strategic Lachin corridor, the only link between the region and Armenia.
Between 75,000 and 90,000 of the region’s 150,000 residents have already fled the fighting and local authorities have called on residents to return.
The first buses started arriving in Karabakh’s main town, Stepanakert, over the weekend.
A long-term solution to the Karabakh conflict, which has raged in the South Caucasus since the fall of Soviet Union in 1991, is not mentioned in the peace agreement putting an end to the last fighting.
Since the mid-1990s, the efforts of the co-chairs of the Minsk Group – Russia, France and the United States – have not produced lasting results.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev took a firm stand in victory, reneging on a previous promise of autonomy for Nagorno-Karabakh.
“Karabakh will not have (autonomous) status as long as I am president,” Aliyev said.
Baku can also count on the unwavering support of turkey, which after arming and supporting Azerbaijan in the last war, has established itself as a key player in the region.
Ankara will also play a role in peacekeeping operations, although its role remains unclear.
Aliyev, who sees members of the Minsk group as pro-Armenians, welcomed a new negotiating format that would include Turkey.
Historically, Yerevan sees Turkey as an enemy determined to wipe Armenia off the map and will push to exclude it from any future Nagorno-Karabakh negotiations.
