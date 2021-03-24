After the fire: reconstruction of the Rohingya camp, a race against time before the monsoon season

DHAKA, March 24 (IPS) – The building that was once the largest health center in Kutupalong refugee camp, serving some 55,000 Rohingya refugees around the clock in Bangladesh this week.

And as more and more tens of thousands of affected Rohingya return to the empty lands that once housed their homes, the need to rebuild – both the health facility and their homes – has given new impetus due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and the onset of the monsoon season.

At least 11 people were killed and more than 45,000 Rohingya refugees were displaced by a massive fire that caused “catastrophic damage” as it spread through Kutupalong refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar, the world’s largest camp refugees to the world.

“Tragically, reports from the camps indicate that at least 11 people were killed in the blaze and over 500 others were injured. About 400 people are missing, ”said the Intersectoral Coordination Group, a group of humanitarian partners in a campaign. declaration.

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), more than 10,000 shelters were damaged by the fire and the agency’s largest health center in the camp was destroyed.

“The loss of the 24/7 health center, which served more than 55,000 people last year, now further complicates the challenge of responding to COVID-19,” IOM said in a statement.

It is not known how the fire started, but according to a world food program report The massive fire broke out in the Kutupalong mega camp around 3 p.m. local time on Monday and spread to three neighboring camps.

“The fire that ravaged the camps did not slow down until it reached main roads, slopes, canals and rice paddies. It has since subsided, but not before consuming essential facilities, shelters and the personal effects of tens of thousands of people, ”IOM said.

IOM, which managed 3 of the affected sites, noted that “the fire affected at least 66 percent of the populations of the four affected camps”.

As the monsoon season approaches, IOM says it is essential to rebuild shelters as quickly as possible. Credit: IOM / Mashrif Abdullah Al

More than 10,000 refugee shelters have been damaged by a devastating fire in Cox’s Bazar Rohingya camp in Bangladesh. Some 45,000 Rohingya refugees have been displaced as a result. Credit: IOM / Mashrif Abdullah Al

The building that was once the largest health center in Kutupalong refugee camp, serving some 55,000 Rohingya refugees 24/7, is now a burnt and warped shell after a massive fire broke out. spread in Cox’s Bazar camp on Monday March 22. Credit: IOM / Mashrif Abdullah Al

Emergency shelter kits including blankets and other essential items that were distributed by Rohingya refugee aid agencies. WFP said it had provided 62,000 hot lunches and hot dinners on Tuesday, March 23. Credit: IOM / Mashrif Abdullah Al