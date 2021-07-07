After the assassination of the Haitian president, the threat of further political violence intensifies.
President Jovenel Moïse of Haiti was assassinated in an attack in the early hours of Wednesday at his home on the outskirts of the capital, Port-au-Prince, the acting prime minister said, creating a political vacuum that threatens to aggravate the turmoil that gripped the country for months.
As foreign governments struggled to assess the situation, millions of Haitians anxiously gathered around radios and televisions, staying off the streets to try to figure out what the days to come might bring.
Mr. Moïse’s wife, Martine Moïse, was also shot dead in the attack, Acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph said in a statement. His condition was not immediately clear.
“A group of unidentified individuals, some of whom spoke Spanish, attacked the private residence of the President of the Republic and fatally injured the head of state,” the prime minister said, but there was little information solid on who might have committed the assassination.
In an interview with The New York Times, Mr Joseph said he was the one who was running the country at the moment. Still, it was not clear how much control he had, or how long it could last. A new prime minister was due to replace Mr Joseph this week, and the head of the country’s highest court, which could also help restore order, died of Covid-19 in June.
News of Mr. Moses’ assassination rocked the Caribbean island nation 675 miles southeast of Miami. In recent months, demonstrators have taken to the streets to demand the dismissal of Mr. Moïse. He had clung to power, reigning by decree for more than a year, with many – including constitutional scholars and legal experts – claiming his term had expired.
Armed gangs control many streets and have taken to kidnapping even schoolchildren and church pastors in the midst of their services. Poverty and hunger are on the rise, and the government has been accused of getting richer by failing to provide even the most basic of services. Now, the political vacuum left by Mr. Moïse’s murder could fuel a cycle of violence, experts have warned.
Over two centuries ago, the country fought to emerge from one of the most brutal slave colonies in the world, the one that brought great wealth to France and that the colonial rulers fought for. to keep.
What began as a slave uprising at the turn of the 18th century eventually culminated in the meteoric defeat of Napoleon’s forces in 1803. More recently, the country suffered more than two decades of dictatorship by Francois Duvalier, Papa Doc says, then of his son, Jean-Claude, known as Baby Doc.
A priest from a poor neighborhood, Jean-Bertrand Aristide, became the first democratically elected president in 1990. But in less than a year, he was overthrown in a coup.
Since a devastating earthquake 11 years ago, the country has not rebuilt, and many say its situation is worse, despite billions of dollars in reconstruction assistance.
On Wednesday, Mr Joseph said the president had been “cowardly assassinated” but the murderers “cannot assassinate his ideas.” He called on the country to “stay calm” and said he would address the nation later today.
He said the security situation in the country was under the control of the police and the army. But international observers have warned the situation could quickly spiral out of control.
Didier Le Bret, former French ambassador to Haiti, said he hoped Mr. Joseph would be able to lead the country, despite his lack of political legitimacy.
He criticized the international community for ignoring the volatile political situation in Haiti and said it should now come and help the country “ensure a smooth transition”.
Mr. Le Bret said the situation in Haiti had become so volatile that “many people had an interest in getting rid of Moïse”.
Harold Isaac, Elian Peltier and Constant Meheut contributed reports.
