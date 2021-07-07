After the assassination of the Haitian president, the threat of further political violence intensifies.

In an interview with The New York Times, Mr Joseph said he was the one who was running the country at the moment. Still, it was not clear how much control he had, or how long it could last. A new prime minister was due to replace Mr Joseph this week, and the head of the country’s highest court, which could also help restore order, died of Covid-19 in June.

News of Mr. Moses’ assassination rocked the Caribbean island nation 675 miles southeast of Miami. In recent months, demonstrators have taken to the streets to demand the dismissal of Mr. Moïse. He had clung to power, reigning by decree for more than a year, with many – including constitutional scholars and legal experts – claiming his term had expired.

Armed gangs control many streets and have taken to kidnapping even schoolchildren and church pastors in the midst of their services. Poverty and hunger are on the rise, and the government has been accused of getting richer by failing to provide even the most basic of services. Now, the political vacuum left by Mr. Moïse’s murder could fuel a cycle of violence, experts have warned.

Over two centuries ago, the country fought to emerge from one of the most brutal slave colonies in the world, the one that brought great wealth to France and that the colonial rulers fought for. to keep.

What began as a slave uprising at the turn of the 18th century eventually culminated in the meteoric defeat of Napoleon’s forces in 1803. More recently, the country suffered more than two decades of dictatorship by Francois Duvalier, Papa Doc says, then of his son, Jean-Claude, known as Baby Doc.