After scrutiny, White House sees limits to North Korean diplomacy

Three Kims have ruled North Korea since 1948. Two Assads have ruled Syria since 1970. Two Castros have ruled Cuba since 1959. But now Raúl Castro, at 89, is retiring. How long will the Communist government survive the Castros? It is a question that consumes the Cuban people and their supporters. Few believed that North Korea would come under a third Kim – a grandson of the founding dictator, Kim Il-sung. Let me quote a few sentences from a book published in 2015: If Jong-un will be the last dictator of his family, no one can know. It seems unlikely that the dynasty will be able to continue. Then again, it seemed unlikely that this could last, strangling North Korea, for as long as it did. I Quoted My Monster Children: An Investigation of the Sons and Daughters of Dictators. Could there be a fourth Kim – a fourth dictator from the same family? I wouldn’t bet on it, but I wouldn’t rule it out either. When people are determined to cling to power and can organize violence to do so, they do. As you remember, Hafez Assad’s heir was believed to be his eldest son, Bassel. But Bassel was killed in a car crash in 1994 at the age of 31. Thus, the succession went to Bashar, an ophthalmologist, who did not seem to have the dictatorial courage. But he did a lot of murder to keep the family business going – more than Hafez had probably dreamed of. Will there be a third Assad on the throne? We are talking about his eldest son, Hafez – Hafez II, born in 2001. We have been talking about the future direction of this young man since he was about eight years old. Some believed that Raúl Castro’s son Alejandro could take over when Raúl resigned. Alejandro is heavy at the Interior Ministry. But it seems that the reins, for now, lie with a non-family member, Miguel Díaz-Canel. I am sobered by the Soviet Union and Communist China. The Soviet Union lasted much longer than Lenin and the old Bolsheviks. Communist China lasted much longer than Mao and the other revolutionaries. Indeed, the current n ° 1, Xi Jinping, presides over the most oppressive period since the Cultural Revolution (1966-1976). In the speech announcing his retirement, Raúl Castro said: “I firmly believe in the strength, exemplarity and understanding of my compatriots.” Obviously, he and his communist comrades do not believe in it enough to allow a free press and free elections. They do not believe in themselves enough to allow them to have a say in their own government. An evil diet, too long in the saddle – like many other diets, devastating the globe. • In his speech to Congress on Wednesday evening, President Biden said, “The autocrats will not win the future.” Is it true? I hope. Not sure. • Last week Donald Trump gave an interview to Sean Hannity. “I got along very well with President Putin,” Trump said. “I loved him, he loved me.” About Kim Jong-un, he said, “He writes letters to me. I like him, he likes me. There is nothing wrong with it. I think there is something wrong with that. Kim Jong-un is a murderous dictator, just like Vladimir Putin, albeit on a (much) lesser scale. Both are anti-American. They represent everything that America has traditionally opposed. They represent everything that America has long existed to oppose. Does it matter what Trump says? What does he think and say? He’s out of the office, right? I think that’s important – because he’s the leader and hero of the Republican Party, which represents half the country; he is the leader and the hero of the conservative movement. (If in doubt, take a look at CPAC. CPAC is the annual gathering of the conservative movement. You have a million groups and organizations under one roof. Trump is, by far, their number one, their beacon.) Last fall I wrote an article called “Trump and Dictators: A review”. This question – democracy versus dictatorship; freedom versus non-freedom; what the United States will represent to the world – is important to many of us. Not everything, but a lot. I often get the chance to quote Lyle Lovett’s words: “Maybe it doesn’t matter to you, but it’s very important to me. • About Trump’s influence, have you seen this story? “Staten Island man receives COVID-19 vaccine because Donald Trump said so.” Its good. I thought of Jack Nicklaus – Jack and me. A long time ago, I was passionate about golf. (I’m still sort of.) I was pretty much the last to switch to a metal driver. I thought it was an abomination. Just like Jack Nicklaus, my main man. But, in the end, he changed. And then I did it too. If it was good by Jack. . . • Lately I have been thinking about hunger strikes, a very dark subject – complicated also morally. Over the years, I have interviewed many people who have been on hunger strike (and who have lived, of course) (others who haven’t). They all basically say the same thing: my back was against the wall. I was running out of options, of hope. There was no other way. I couldn’t do anything else. In 2010, I explored this topic briefly in an article titled “Death by Hunger Strike”. An incredibly brave Cuban political prisoner, Orlando Zapata Tamayo, had just died in a hunger strike. So why am I thinking about it now? Luis Manuel Otero, a Cuban artist, is on hunger strike, as this bulletin reports, an “urgent appeal”. I said, have a thought for him. • In Russia, Alexei Navalny is on a hunger strike. He is the leader of the opposition in this country – and the life expectancy of these leaders is not long, anyway. Navalny is a political prisoner at Penal Colony No.2 in Pokrov, about 60 miles from Moscow. The Russian state is shutting down Navalny’s network of organizations, including its Anti-Corruption Foundation. The director of this foundation, Ivan Zhdanov, commented: “They shout with this gesture: we are afraid of your activities, we are afraid of your gatherings, we are afraid of smart voting.” Yes. To a journalist friend, Navalny wrote: “Everything will be fine. And, even if we don’t, we will have the consolation of having lived an honest life. I think of Solzhenitsyn’s famous warning: “Do not live by lies”. • John Kerry, former Secretary of State and Senator, is now the President’s Special Envoy for Climate. Sergey Lavrov is the Russian Foreign Minister. Let me quote a comment just made by Garry Kasparov, the former chess champion, now human rights champion: I used to joke that if you let Kerry and Lavrov together enough long in a room, Kerry would return Alaska to Russia. Now, he can’t wait to legitimize Putin and Xi Jinping for a handful of magic climate beans so he can brag about making brighter deals. I think the phrase “magic climate beans” should become commonplace. • There have been a lot of changes in my neighborhood – all for the worse. Many shops and restaurants have closed. One was a French bakery and cafe. Earlier this week, I noticed that this facility had been replaced – by a ‘cannabis dispensary’. Just what the neighborhood doesn’t need (trust me). I don’t want to give this development too much meaning, too much symbolism. But I’m afraid to consider it symbolic. I fear “a nation of zombies,” as Mark Helprin once said. Or are we already there? When I expressed these thoughts on Twitter, one man replied, “We live in a nation of angry drunks. I am ready to try the zombies. Ha, yeah, I had thought of that too. • So much to say, but I have to let you go on with your weekend and so on. Let’s have a language – a language mixed with politics. Joe Biden, like all Democrats – and maybe some Republicans too – learned something from Bill Clinton: The WJC called federal spending an “investment.” Biden did the same, in his speech on Wednesday. Clinton’s turn got stuck. • Some music? Christa Ludwig, the great mezzo-soprano, has passed away. I made a post here. Let me quote the first paragraph, please: As a political reporter, I have interviewed presidents and prime ministers, kings and queens. I have interviewed many other people, from various walks of life. I was struck by the stars. . . maybe three or four times. It definitely happened when I met and interviewed Christa Ludwig. Do you know that Russian athletes are not allowed to use their national anthem at the next Olympic Games? This is one of the sanctions for doping. Russian officials offered alternative music, which was approved. I have a brief article on the subject here. I bet you know Scott Immergut, the Ricochet maestro. One of his activities is creating drone videos, where he lives, in beautiful California. Here is a sunset video, with music by Richard Strauss: "Im Abendrot" ("At Sunset") from the last four songs. Bless you all. See you soon. Later.