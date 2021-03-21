After Sarah Everard’s assassination, women’s groups want change, not more law and order

This position may seem contradictory to some. The police, after all, are often seen as protectors of public safety. When the international Black Lives Matter movement has led to calls to quash or even abolish the police, opponents are quick to cite women’s safety from rape and assault as a reason the police must be preserved.

But while Ms Everard’s death convinced many women in Britain that the police were not protecting them, the violent police action days later during a vigil in London in her honor, as well as the arrest of a police officer following his assassination, have led many to conclude that the police are an active threat. Women’s safety and freedom, they argue, can only come from much deeper social changes – and any policy changes in response to Ms Everard’s death should focus on these.

Impunity for sexual violence

Margaret Atwood said that there was nothing in her novel “The Handmaid’s Tale” that did not happen to women anywhere at some point in history. This is often treated as evidence of a deep supply, but in fact, it is the force behind the novel’s visceral central horror: that any protection women might think is offered by democracy, education, wealth or race can all too easily disappear in a context. instant.

For many women in Britain, Ms Everard’s murder and the police’s violent dispersal of a London vigil in her memory sparked a similar horror, on a less dystopian scale, of their unprotection. It has also become a time to reflect on the suffering of women of color and other groups targeted by abuse, which has long been overlooked.