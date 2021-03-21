After Sarah Everard’s assassination, women’s groups want change, not more law and order
Late Thursday night, Sisters Uncut, a provocative feminist organization that has emerged as the leader of the most forceful protests in the growing UK national movement around women’s safety, declared a small victory.
“We have delayed the #PoliceCrackdownBill”, the group announced on Twitter. “It’s a victory, but we won’t stop.”
The announcement was just the latest proof that this movement differs from previous campaigns that opposed violence against women in general terms, but rarely made sweeping demands.
Women aren’t just angry Sarah Everard’s death, 33, in London – a police officer has been charged with his kidnapping and murder – but for what they see as a brutal and misogynistic police response afterwards. They direct their anger against the police and the judiciary, and push to eliminate a Police and Crime Bill, which would create drastic new restrictions on demonstrations and grant new and extensive powers to the police.
This position may seem contradictory to some. The police, after all, are often seen as protectors of public safety. When the international Black Lives Matter movement has led to calls to quash or even abolish the police, opponents are quick to cite women’s safety from rape and assault as a reason the police must be preserved.
But while Ms Everard’s death convinced many women in Britain that the police were not protecting them, the violent police action days later during a vigil in London in her honor, as well as the arrest of a police officer following his assassination, have led many to conclude that the police are an active threat. Women’s safety and freedom, they argue, can only come from much deeper social changes – and any policy changes in response to Ms Everard’s death should focus on these.
Impunity for sexual violence
Margaret Atwood said that there was nothing in her novel “The Handmaid’s Tale” that did not happen to women anywhere at some point in history. This is often treated as evidence of a deep supply, but in fact, it is the force behind the novel’s visceral central horror: that any protection women might think is offered by democracy, education, wealth or race can all too easily disappear in a context. instant.
For many women in Britain, Ms Everard’s murder and the police’s violent dispersal of a London vigil in her memory sparked a similar horror, on a less dystopian scale, of their unprotection. It has also become a time to reflect on the suffering of women of color and other groups targeted by abuse, which has long been overlooked.
Raven Bowen, chief executive of Ugly Mugs, a group that works to prevent violence against sex workers, said she believed when police interrupted the vigil for Ms Everard at Clapham Common over the weekend last, the women had had “a foretaste”. the kind of trauma that many sex workers have experienced at the hands of the police for years.
She believes such experiences have a cumulative effect. “When they ask for protection, what do they get?” Dr Bowen asked rhetorically. “It becomes an acquired experience.”
Lydia Caradonna, writer and sex worker, said she often encountered the idea that women like her were not entitled to police protection because “we have sacrificed the part of our femininity that protects us. , the part that makes us worthy of protection. “
This is why, she believes, Ms. Everard’s death caused such a shock wave. “There’s this idea of true femininity,” she says. “That Sarah was a real woman, she did what she was supposed to do, she dressed as she should” – but none of that was enough to protect her.
“It can also be a real self-shock when you realize you did it right and still got assaulted,” said Nicole Westmarland, a Durham University researcher who studies violence against women. women. “This is really what has happened on the international mass scale.”
Rape ‘has been decriminalized’
As public anger grew over Ms. Everard’s murder, the government promised new actions to improve women’s safety: more CCTV cameras, better street lighting and plainclothes police in bars and clubs to monitor attacks on female customers. And he campaigned for more support for the Police and Crime Bill, which would grant new powers to police services across the country.
All of these responses seemed to be based on the theory that women did not feel safe because there were not enough police officers, with enough power, in enough places.
But for many women who have expressed their fear and outrage, especially those at events hosted by Sisters Uncut, it was precisely backwards. According to them, the police themselves were a source of trauma and danger. And giving them more power would only make women more vulnerable.
Mrs. Everard’s death was a unique tragedy, and police action in Clapham last weekend was against a demonstration. But statistics tell the story of many more common failures.
From 2019 to 2020, less than 3% of rapes reported to police were prosecuted, according to government statistics. And if unreported cases are taken into account, the actual prosecution rate is even lower.
“Rape has been decriminalized, frankly,” said Emily Gray, a lecturer at Derby University who studies police.
A 2019 report According to the British newspaper The Independent, 568 London police officers were charged with sexual assault between 2012 and 2018, but only 43 were subject to disciplinary proceedings. And from April 2015 to April 2018, there were at least 700 reports of domestic violence by police and police officers, according to documents obtained by the Bureau of Investigative Journalists of 37 of the 48 British police forces.
Opponents of the Police and Crime Bill, which would give police broad power to stop protests, argue it would make scenes like Clapham Common more frequent and not end the most prevalent forms of violence against women.
“Violence against women usually stems from an imbalance of power,” said Dr Gray. One of the reasons the police bill is under attack, she said, is that “it doesn’t matter at all about it.”
Alternative solutions
So what are the alternatives? Different groups tend to focus on different remedies.
Sisters Uncut, which was founded in 2014 in response to government austerity measures that cut funding for women’s shelters and other supports for at-risk women, has long demanded that these services be reinstated.
Abuse programs, which work extensively with abusive men to prevent them from attacking their partner, have shown promise in cases where abusers are determined to change, said Dr Westmarland, who has studied them.
“Physical and sexual abuse has dramatically decreased and in some cases has been completely eliminated,” she said. But she noted that the programs had not been effective in reducing coercive control – the overbearing emotional abuse that is hallmark of domestic violence and is deeply traumatic in itself.
A belief that touches almost all groups involved – including traditional groups like the Women’s Institute, the largest women’s organization in the country – is that education must be at the center of any change.
Such education could be “a real chance to prevent and shape some of the common attitudes that seriously harm girls and women, as well as non-binary people, in our society,” said Kate Manne, professor of philosophy at the Cornell University and the author of two books on how sexism shapes society, said in an interview.
But while education may seem like the kind of bland concept anyone could support, Dr Manne said via text message that she believes it would actually be radical enough for education to tackle the issues. politically charged with misogyny, male privilege and male responsibility to end. male violence.
“Can you imagine if sex education became political?” she asked. “Sigh. It’s my dream, though.