After Oprah’s interview, the review focuses on William and Harry’s relationship.

William and Harry both walked behind their grandfather’s coffin in a funeral service procession, but Prince Philip’s eldest grandson Peter Phillips walked between the brothers.

Speculation on whether their grandfather’s funeral will help heal the seemingly strained relationship of the brothers has swirled since Philip’s death on April 9. Prince Harry returned to Britain last week from his home in California, his first visit since resign as a royal senior Last year. Meghan, who is pregnant, has stayed at home on doctor’s orders, Buckingham Palace said.

In the days leading up to the funeral, UK tabloids looked into the brothers’ relationship, with the Daily Mail asking: “If you were William, could you forgive Harry?” But in public statements, both men focused on the personal loss of their family patriarch.

In his statement, William said of his grandfather: “I feel fortunate that I not only had his example to guide me, but his enduring presence in my own adult life – both in the good times as in the most difficult days. “

“I will miss my grandfather, but I know he would like us to continue our work,” he added.

Harry, in a separate declaration, said Philip had been “genuinely himself” and was a man who “could hold the attention of any room with his charm”. He added that his grandfather would be remembered “as the oldest husband of the monarch, a decorated soldier, a prince and a duke”.