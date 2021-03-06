After Myanmar coup, career diplomat takes position

Ms. Aung San Suu Kyi, who had spent 15 years under house arrest, became Minister of Foreign Affairs and de facto civilian head of the country. The military still controlled much of government, parliament and the economy, but Myanmar was no longer isolated in tropical totalitarianism.

In 2018, Mr. Kyaw Moe Tun was sent to Geneva as Ambassador and Representative to the United Nations offices there. As the halt to Myanmar’s political transition has won famous admirers like President Obama, who has visited twice, the reality of the military’s reflective brutality has intruded into the ethnic cleansing. Rohingya Muslims, a campaign that intensified in 2017.

Rather than condemning the systematic executions, rapes and burning of villages, Ms. Aung San Suu Kyi, winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, defended the generals. The brutal persecution of ethnic minorities has generated little public outcry in Myanmar. Ms. Aung San Suu Kyi defended the army in The Hague, where Myanmar was accused of genocide against the Rohingya. Myanmar diplomats, including Mr. Kyaw Moe Tun, lined up, earning the country the contempt of the international community.

Last October, Mr. Kyaw Moe Tun presented his credentials as Myanmar’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations. Back home, rumors of a coup simmered ahead of the November elections, which the National League for Democracy won by a landslide. The military cried foul and talks about a putsch intensified.

On February 1, the military, led by Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, arrested the country’s civilian leaders, later accusing Ms. Aung San Suu Kyi and the country’s president of dark crimes. Dozens of foreign ministry officials have been arrested after participating in the civil disobedience movement.

In the missions abroad, the envoys wondered what to do. Daw Chaw Kalyar, now at the Myanmar Embassy in Berlin, recalled how, as a high school student in 1988, she participated in mass protests before security forces killed hundreds, if not thousands of people. Since the February 1 coup, more than 60 people have been shot dead by security forces.