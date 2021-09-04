After knife attack, New Zealand reviews counterterrorism efforts

AUCKLAND, New Zealand – When the man grabbed one of the knives at a Countdown supermarket in West Auckland on Friday and started stabbing shoppers, police were just outside.

They had followed him there. They had been following him for months, since his release from prison. Senior New Zealand government officials were aware of the existence of the man, who is said to be an Islamic State sympathizer, including Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who had received information about his case.

He was considered so dangerous that the very day he injured seven people at the supermarket and was shot by the police, Ms. Ardern’s government had tried to speed up anti-terrorism legislation in parliament, to give law enforcement officials a legal way to return him to detention.

“The agencies have used every tool at their disposal to protect innocent people from this individual,” Ms Ardern said of the man, whose name had not yet been released, at a press conference Saturday. “All legal avenues have been tried,” she added.