After Iraqi elections, Shiite leader emerges as unlikely US ally

Mr al-Assadi said he does not foresee any change in the current ban on senior officials of the Sadrist movement from meeting with US or UK officials.

Once a staunch sectarian defender of Iraq’s Shiite majority, Mr. al-Sadr has expanded his influence in recent years, speaking to Sunnis, Christians and other minorities. After telling his supporters to protect Christians, young men in Mr. Sadr’s stronghold in the predominantly Shiite neighborhood of Sadr City in Baghdad began to wear large crosses around their necks in solidarity. In a previous election, the Sadrists formed an alliance with the Communist Party, which is officially an atheist.

Externally, he fostered relations with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates at a time when Sunni Arab rulers in those countries were hostile to the Shiite-led Iraqi government. Domestically, one of its main demands is to cleanse the dysfunctional and deeply corrupt Iraqi political system, which appoints people to senior government positions on the basis of party loyalty rather than competence.

“He grew and evolved,” said Nabeel Khoury, a former US State Department official who served in Iraq in 2003. “But I think we underestimated him to some extent at the very beginning. “

Mr. Khoury said he was approached in 2003 by collaborators of Mr. al-Sadr as Iraq’s first governing council was being decided.

“We had a coffee, we talked and they said that Sadr was interested in playing a political role,” Mr. Khoury said, member of the Atlantic Council. But Iraqi politicians who had returned from exile did not want Mr. al-Sadr involved, Mr. Khoury said, and the United States followed their advice.

A few months later, the cleric formed his Mahdi army militia to fight the occupation troops.

When US forces had the opportunity to kill al-Sadr during a battle in Najaf, Washington told them to withdraw, also on the advice of expatriate Iraqi politicians, Khoury said, adding: ” They knew if Sadr had been killed. it would become a big problem for them.