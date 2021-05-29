After Erdogan Angers, Loyal Province, his opponents see an opportunity

IKIZDERE, Turkey – Villagers in the pristine forests of Rize Province in northeastern Turkey have always had two natural advantages: a largely untouched landscape, rich in wildlife and streams filled with trout and the protective influence of the region’s most popular and powerful local citizen, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

But now, at a time when Mr. Erdogan is under political pressure at the national level, his home province has become a battleground between some of these villagers and the president. For weeks they have staged protests against Mr Erdogan’s plans for a quarry that threatens to destroy 220 acres of woodland that rise steeply behind a cluster of houses and are a vital resource for rural Ikizdere district. .

“This is our paradise,” said Gungor Bas, who lives in his grandfather’s house next to a stream already choked with mud deposited by excavators. “We were drinking from the stream. But for 10 days we have to drink bottled water.