After Erdogan Angers, Loyal Province, his opponents see an opportunity
IKIZDERE, Turkey – Villagers in the pristine forests of Rize Province in northeastern Turkey have always had two natural advantages: a largely untouched landscape, rich in wildlife and streams filled with trout and the protective influence of the region’s most popular and powerful local citizen, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.
But now, at a time when Mr. Erdogan is under political pressure at the national level, his home province has become a battleground between some of these villagers and the president. For weeks they have staged protests against Mr Erdogan’s plans for a quarry that threatens to destroy 220 acres of woodland that rise steeply behind a cluster of houses and are a vital resource for rural Ikizdere district. .
“This is our paradise,” said Gungor Bas, who lives in his grandfather’s house next to a stream already choked with mud deposited by excavators. “We were drinking from the stream. But for 10 days we have to drink bottled water.
The quarry protests last month were notable as they erupted in Rize, Mr Erdogan’s loyal home province on the Black Sea coast. His political opponents took the opportunity to undermine the already besieged leader, who is on the defensive against the precarious state of the economy and the fallout from the pandemic.
Ongoing protests in Ikizdere began in late April and opposition politicians, eager to exploit any loopholes in Mr. Erdogan’s grip on power, rushed to the district to lend their support as representatives of the government intervened to suppress the demonstrations.
Mr Erdogan no longer tolerates protests – except those of his supporters – and riot police have used stranglehold to crush protests in Rize.
The quarry, near the village of Gurdère, is the last of many big projects which Mr. Erdogan has championed to generate growth and jobs in the country for the past 19 years. With high unemployment and inflation, he promised his supporters even more.
But for his opponents, the destruction at Ikizdere goes to the heart of what is wrong with the increasingly authoritarian leadership and cronyism of Mr Erdogan after 19 years in power. The president and senior officials have been shaken recently by corruption charges and links to organized crime.
Opponents of Mr Erdogan say big business comes first and that government and law enforcement serve construction companies rather than the people.
“These are the kind of projects that are designed to make money,” said Yakup Okumusoglu, an environmental lawyer who represents some of the villagers. “I don’t think this is progress for the people.”
Transport Minister Adil Karaismailoglu dismissed criticism of the project as an invention of the political opposition.
“Recently, false rumors about the quarry have spread,” he said during a visit to the region.
Rize has been the site of a number of other massive development projects overseen by Mr Erdogan, including dams, highways and ports on reclaimed land along the Black Sea coast.
Two of Turkey’s largest construction companies, which have close ties to the government and have built many of the president’s projects, have won the tender for the construction of a new port in the city of Iyidere and a black basalt mining license for this port of Gurdere – both in the Ikizdere district.
The villagers say they were never consulted on the quarry project.
They first heard rumors of career plans two years ago, said Musa Yilmaz, a businessman who returned home to help organize the protest, recently. Then at the end of last month, the villagers were awakened from their beds by the sound of diggers tearing through the forest.
“We don’t want this career project, and we will stay here until they stop,” Yilmaz said, standing in front of a “resistance tent” where protesters have set up a camp. protest under the quarry site. “They don’t have to ruin nature for stones.”
Protesters say they don’t oppose the planned port, but insist the stone for it can be mined elsewhere rather than sacrificing an area valued for its biodiversity, where farmers grow tea in steep valleys and harvest the precious honey of bees that thrive on wild rhododendrons and chestnut trees.
Protests have escalated amid a recent spike in Covid infections, and villagers have defied a strict lockdown to confront riot police.
Some of them climbed through the forest to block the path of the diggers for several days until the government deployed paramilitary police to clear them. Police intervened with pepper spray and arrested eight men, prompting two women to climb nearby trees, perching in the air for several hours until a local lawmaker persuaded them to come down.
“The places we thought were ours, the next day we found out they didn’t belong to us,” said Funda Okyar, one of the tree climbers who said she grew up wandering the woods.
Villagers were shocked to discover that Erdogan had signed a decree ordering the expropriation of their land just days before the diggers arrived. About 15 households will lose land used for growing tea and grazing livestock, they said.
“He’s a son of this region. He should protect us, but he isn’t, ”Ayse Bas said of the president as she plowed the land behind her house. “This is my home, my land. Where else will I go?
Days after the clashes in Ikizdere, opposition politicians started arriving to show their support. They were soon followed by Mr. Karaismailoglu, the Minister of Transport.
He insisted that the port of Iyidere would bring jobs and prosperity to the region, and promised that the quarry would only be active for two years – not the rumored 70 years – and would be replanted by the after.
But the villagers and their supporters were not convinced, saying they had seen destruction caused by construction projects elsewhere.
“It happened all over the country. But until it happened to us, we didn’t understand the pain, ”said Mustafa Tatoglu, 75, speaking outside his house in Gurdere.
The project exposed the unhealthy ties between construction companies and Mr Erdogan’s government, said Ugur Bayraktutan, a local lawmaker from Turkey’s largest opposition party, the Republican People’s Party.
The government and the company in charge of the quarry insisted that they had acted legally.
“Samples were taken from 10 locations, including existing quarries, to find the necessary seawater-resistant stone reserves, and it was determined by unbiased scientific advice that the appropriate stone was here,” Mr. Karaismailoglu said at a press conference. in Ikizdere. “The effects on the environment will be monitored continuously. “
An opposition MP, Mehmet Bekaroglu, hoped to delay the work of the diggers and build support for the protest, but was pessimistic.
“There is little chance that we can stop this,” he said.
Mr Erdogan still enjoys strong support in Rize province, where voters overwhelmingly supported him in the past – 77% of the province in the 2018 presidential election.
Some villagers in Gurdere praised him for improvements such as universal health care, support for retirees and the construction of roads that have reduced the journey time to towns.
“If someone is sick, they just call an ambulance,” said Cevat Tuncer, 75. “We should be grateful.”
But the loyalty of one of his neighbors was wavering.
Overlooking the valley where the quarry is planned, Cevat Tat has just built a retirement home after 17 years working as a construction planner for Mr. Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party in Istanbul. Now he contemplates life with daily explosions shaking his house and thick dust settles on his fruit trees.
When government officials and the construction company promised to restore the land to its original state after extracting hundreds of tons of basalt from the mountainside, he went to take a look at a quarry. four years old in the nearby village of Pazar. He was dismayed to see the valley gutted and devoid of vegetation.
“My heart broke,” he said, gazing up at the deep green hills. “It was a valley like this and they ruined it.”
