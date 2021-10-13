World
After dispute with military over new ISI chief, Imran government says process is underway – Times of India
ISLAMABAD: The process of appointing the Pakistani spy agency, Inter-Services Intelligence (their), is underway after the completion of consultations between Prime Minister Imran Khan and army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, the government announced on Wednesday.
On October 6, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the army, announced the name of Lieutenant-General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum replacing the outgoing ISI chief Faiz Hameed. Hameed, according to the ISPR, had been transferred to Peshawar in the northwest as a corps commander. Despite the passage of the week after the ISPR announcements, a notification confirming Lieutenant-General AnjumThe appointment of ‘s as the new head of the spy agency has not been released by the prime minister’s office, which has led to speculation in Islamabad over the strained civil-military relations.
The Pakistani government announcement on Wednesday came a day after Khan’s top political adviser Amir Dogar claimed the prime minister wanted to keep outgoing spy master Hameed as ISI chief due to developments in Afghanistan, while the Minister of Information Fawad Chaudhry stressed that it was the prime minister’s prerogative to appoint the next leader.
Chaudhry has now said consultations between Khan and Bajwa have ended and the process for the new appointment has begun.
Sources said that later on Wednesday the prime minister’s office received a summary of the appointment of the new ISI head of the Defense Ministry.
The government had remained silent on the issue after the ISPR announcement and finally broke its silence on Tuesday, saying the PM wanted to keep Hameed. It was followed by a long meeting between the prime minister and the army chief, prompting the government to announce that the issue was settled.
According to government authorities, the appointment of the head of the ISI was the prerogative of the Prime Minister and the Defense Ministry is to recommend three names to him. It is the discretion of the PM to choose one of them or to appoint someone else. However, defense experts claim that the ISI CEO appointment process is not mentioned in either the Constitution or the military law, and all previous appointments were made in accordance with traditions according to which the head of the army proposes three names to the Prime Minister who then makes the final decision.
A conversation with senior Defense Ministry officials revealed that cracks have emerged in relations between senior civilian and military leaders in recent weeks over the Prime Minister’s assertion of retaining the outgoing spy master. While the prime minister’s insistence raised questions about Khan’s possible political motives, the military’s unilateral move to notify the appointment of a new spy master without the prime minister’s approval had caused an impasse between the of them.
The senior security leadership has also been said to be gravely concerned about the prime minister’s recent assertions and comments on critical foreign and security policy issues in interviews with Western media.
The army that has been fighting Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a banned umbrella organization of more than two dozen terrorist groups, for 15 years, appears reluctant to Khan’s handling of terrorist outfits.
Khan had admitted that he was ready to come to terms with the TTP which had killed thousands of Pakistanis, including children, women, members of minority communities and civil-military officials, among others. He said his government’s talks with the TTP were part of the reconciliation process and those willing to lay down their arms would be pardoned.
The amnesty offer raises questions about the government’s counterterrorism policy. For senior army officers, the reconciliation movement would reverse the gains made by the security forces in the battle against terrorist outfits.
