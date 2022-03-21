After China’s Worst Air Crash in Years, a Desperate Hunt for Survivors

Rescue workers searched a remote mountain valley in southern China on Tuesday for any survivors in the crash of a passenger plane carrying 132 people that plunged more than 20,000 feet in just over a minute.

No survivors have been found so far, a state broadcaster said on Tuesday, the morning after Monday’s crash.

China Eastern Airlines, which operated the Boeing 737-800, and the central government are investigating the cause of the crash, which is likely to be the country’s biggest aviation disaster in more than a decade.

China’s air safety record has been strong in the last two decades but the crash will add another public safety concern for President Xi Jinping, whose government has been grappling with its biggest outbreak of Covid-19 cases since early 2020. For Boeing, the accident could renew the regulatory scrutiny that followed two crashes in recent years involving another plane, the 737 Max.