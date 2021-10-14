After an FDA panel considers other Covid booster injections, what happens next?

An independent panel of experts advising the Food and Drug Administration is meeting on Thursday regarding the moderna coronavirus vaccine recall and that of Johnson & Johnson on Friday. Each day will end with a panel vote on whether to recommend emergency clearance for this recall for recipients of this vaccine.

So what happens after the panel votes? There are other steps at the FDA, then steps at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the process ends with the states. Here’s how it breaks down:

FDA

The FDA, a federal agency of the Department of Health and Human Services that controls and oversees drugs and other public health-related items, echoes the advisory committee’s recommendation, which includes the question of who should be eligible. Advisory committee votes are not binding, but the FDA generally follows them.

The top FDA official – its acting commissioner, Dr. Janet Woodcock – makes the agency’s final decision on whether to authorize boosters and for whom. These decisions are usually made a few days after the advisory committee meetings.

CDC