After all: what the ship stuck in the Suez Canal means for global trade

Suez Canal Authority.

March 26 (IPS) – In the early hours of March 23, the container ship Never given was blown away by high winds on its way through the Suez Canal. At 400 meters long, the Ever Given is longer than the canal is wide, and the ship got stuck firmly in both shores, completely blocking traffic.

Dredges, excavators and tugs are working desperately to free the vessel, but the operation can take weeks, according to the leader of one of the rescue teams. About 10% of global maritime trade passes through the canal, allowing ships to shorten the journey between Europe or the US east coast and Asia by thousands of kilometers, saving a week or more of journey time.

About 50 ships a day pass through the canal under normal circumstances, split roughly evenly between dry bulk carriers, container ships (like Ever Given) and tankers. As the blockage continues, some shipping companies are considering hijack ships around Africa rather than wait for it to clear.

Adding to the COVID-19 pandemic, this event has highlighted the fragility of global supply chains – and has the potential to accelerate changes already underway in the global economy.

Good news for oil tankers

The blockage disrupts important energy exchanges, but probably not in a dramatic way as there are alternative ways and sources if the blockage lasts for a long time.

About 600,000 barrels of crude oil are shipped from the Middle East to Europe and the United States via the Suez Canal everyday, while around 850,000 barrels per day are shipped from the Atlantic Basin to Asia also via the Suez Canal. While the SUMED pipeline, which runs parallel to the Suez Canal, will allow some crudes to continue to flow between the Mediterranean and the Red Sea, European and North American refiners will want to replace Middle Eastern oil with oil from from sources that are usually not. cross the canal. Likewise, Asian refiners will want to replace North Sea crude oil.

There is growing interest in shipping crude oil around the Cape of Good Hope, adding seven to ten days to shipping time from the Middle East to Europe and North America, increasing demand for very large crude carriers.

While the diversion of crude oil is unlikely to have much of an effect on oil prices in general, given that inventory levels are currently high, it comes at an opportune time for tanker owners as Charter rates for these vessels have been at an all-time low due to declining global demand for oil and the aftermath of pandemic lockdowns. Owners of tankers carrying refined petroleum or LNG can expect a similar increase in demand for their vessels and hence in charter rates.

A reminder of the fragility of the supply chain

For commodities such as petroleum, LNG, coal and iron ore, there is a global demand and a global supply that must balance each other. However, one source can often be replaced by another. This means that the blockade of the Suez Canal will affect the spot price of goods locally and the charter rates of the vessels that carry them, but the trade will continue.

It’s a different story for products transported by container ships like the Ever Given. These products tend to be very differentiated and more difficult to replace. The blockade of the Suez Canal will undoubtedly lead to shortages of specific products around the world, either because they do not arrive at their destination on time or because manufacturers run out of key inputs or components.

Shortages will remind manufacturers of the fragility of global supply chains and may seek to reduce their dependence on specific sources, especially those that are distant and depend on container transport.

Global supply chains are already shrinking

Technological advancements associated with digitization and automation make manufacturers less dependent on a large skilled workforce that can only be found in certain regions of the world. Production is becoming more and more mobile and therefore able to locate itself as close as possible to the markets served.

More mobile production, coupled with the continued miniaturization of some products (for example, flat-screen TVs becoming increasingly flatter) and the increasing digitization of items such as books and manuals, is gradually reducing the channels of production. global supply and reduced freight-kilometers, measured in terms of value or volume. Major disruptions such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the blockade of the Suez Canal can only accelerate this development.

This trend predates the pandemic and the current lockdown. This can be seen in a number called the Global Maritime Trade to GDP Multiplier, which measures the extent to which global economic activity is dependent on shipping.

After the global financial crisis of 2008-09, this number fell below 1% on average. This tells us that a 1% increase in global GDP now leads to an increase of less than 1% in global maritime trade.

Who will pay the price?

The cost of the disruption caused by the blockage of the Suez Canal will weigh heavily on Ever Given insurers. The vessel is owned by the Japanese company Shoei Kisen Kaisha and chartered by the Taiwanese Evergreen line. The hull and the machines are assured in the Japanese marine insurance market, but so far damage to the vessel appears minimal.

The main costs are the loss of revenue to the Suez Canal Authority while the canal is closed to traffic, and the losses incurred by the cargo owners in the many vessels held up by the blockade. Depending on the length of the blockage, this can lead to huge insurance claims. Third party claims are covered by the London P&I Club, which is reinsured by the International Group of P&I Clubs.

In the long run, however, blocking can be a good thing. If it offers a further boost in shortening supply chains, the benefits to the global economy and environment will certainly outweigh the cost to insurers.

Michael bell, Professor of Ports and Maritime Logistics, University of Sydney

This article is republished from The conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read it original article.