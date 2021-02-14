After acquittal, Trump says ‘our movement is just beginning’

Donald Trump, the former President of the United States, hailed his acquittal in a second impeachment trial, saying his political movement “to make America great again has only just begun.”

The U.S. Senate voted 57-43 in favor of the former president’s conviction on Saturday, falling short of the two-thirds majority needed to convict him of inciting the mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan.6, during the Democrat certification. Joe Biden’s election victory.

In a statement shortly after the acquittal, Trump called the trial “yet another phase of the greatest witch hunt in our nation’s history.”

“Our historic, patriotic and magnificent movement for Make America Great Again is just beginning,” he said.

“In the months to come, I have a lot to share with you, and I look forward to continuing our incredible journey together to achieve American greatness for all of our people,” he added.

Trump left office on January 20, so impeachment could not be used to remove him from power.

But Democrats had hoped to secure a conviction for holding the 74-year-old responsible for the Capitol seat and paving the way for a vote to prevent him from performing public office again.

Although Trump was acquitted of the sole charge of inciting insurgency, seven Republicans joined all Democrats in condemning the former president. This figure represented the highest number of senators to have voted to find a president of their own party guilty on one count of indicting serious crimes and misdemeanors.

They were Richard Burr from North Carolina, Bill Cassidy from Louisiana, Susan Collins from Maine, Lisa Murkowski from Alaska, Mitt Romney from Utah, Ben Sasse from Nebraska and Patrick Toomey from Pennsylvania.

Trump’s political future

Andy Gallacher of Al Jazeera, West Palm Beach, Florida, said, “The only message in Trump’s statement is that he’s not going anywhere.”

“There is no doubt now that Donald Trump has political plans for the future. But what are they? Will it present itself in 2024 as many believe? Or will he take revenge on those seven Republicans who voted against him?

Trump is just the third president to be impeached by the House of Representatives – a step akin to criminal indictment – as well as the first to be indicted twice and the first to face trial in dismissal after having left office.

But the Senate has still never condemned an impeached president.

After Saturday’s verdict, Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell, who voted “not guilty,” at the trial, made scathing remarks about Trump.

“There is no doubt that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for bringing about the events of the day,” he said. “The people who stormed this building believed they were acting according to the wishes and instructions of their president.”

McConnell suggested, however, that Trump could still face criminal charges for his actions.

“President Trump is still responsible for everything he did while he was in office as an ordinary citizen,” McConnell said. “He did not do anything. Again.”

The Minority Leader wasn’t the only Republican to castigate Trump for his behavior after voting for the acquittal.

“The question I must answer is not whether President Trump said and did things that were reckless and encouraged the crowd. I believe it has happened, ”Senator Rob Portman said in a statement.

“My decision was based on my reading of the Constitution,” the Ohio Republican added. “I believe the Framers understood that condemning a former president and disqualifying him from running again keeps people away.”

Sen. Chuck Grassley, the Senate’s longest-serving Republican, described Trump’s language in a fiery speech to supporters just before the Capitol assault as “extreme, aggressive and irresponsible.” But he said the Senate lacks jurisdiction to hold a trial, agreed with Trump’s legal team the former president deserved more “due process” and said the prosecution failed to do so. assert its arguments.

‘Serious problem’

Claire Finkelstein, a law professor at the University of Pennsylvania, said most Republicans who voted to condemn Trump were politicians who did not plan to run again.

“Those who are determined to insist on Donald Trump’s innocence here are mainly those with political ambitions. They merged with Donald Trump. And he will control the agenda. And that gives her a wonderful platform to show up again in 2024, ”she told Al Jazeera.

McConnel has “a serious problem keeping his party united,” she said, which is why the Republican Senate leader voted “not guilty” despite Trump’s subsequent reproaches and holding accountable for taking assault on the American capital.

Despite the apparent division within the Republican ranks, Al Jazeera’s Gallacher said the result of Saturday’s vote showed the Republican Party still belonged to Trump.

“The impact of this man cannot be overstated,” said Gallacher.

“In recent years, he has managed to remake the whole Republican Party in his image.

“But the question is, is this the image the Republican Party wants? Also, what election can they win when it appeals to a large majority of people, who tend to be white people with no college degrees? You can’t win elections in the future with such a small population in a country like this that is changing so quickly.