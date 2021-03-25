After a reprimand, AstraZeneca is releasing new data which shows its vaccine is still very effective.

AstraZeneca reiterated on Wednesday that its Covid-19 vaccine was very effective in preventing the disease, based on more recent data than those included when the company announced the interim results of its US clinical trial on Monday.

The company said in a press release that its vaccine was 76% effective in preventing Covid-19. That’s slightly lower than the figure the company announced earlier this week.

The new findings strengthen the scientific case for the besieged vaccine. But they might not repair the damage to AstraZeneca’s credibility after the publication of U.S. health officials and independent monitors. an extraordinary reprimand of the company for not counting some cases of Covid-19 when it announced its initial findings this week.

In A press release On Wednesday, the company said the full results of its study of 32,000 people showed its vaccine to be 76 percent effective. On Monday, the company said the vaccine appeared to be 79% effective, based on an interim review of 141 cases of Covid-19 that had been reported in volunteers before February 17. ill with Covid-19.