After a reprimand, AstraZeneca is releasing new data which shows its vaccine is still very effective.
AstraZeneca reiterated on Wednesday that its Covid-19 vaccine was very effective in preventing the disease, based on more recent data than those included when the company announced the interim results of its US clinical trial on Monday.
The company said in a press release that its vaccine was 76% effective in preventing Covid-19. That’s slightly lower than the figure the company announced earlier this week.
The new findings strengthen the scientific case for the besieged vaccine. But they might not repair the damage to AstraZeneca’s credibility after the publication of U.S. health officials and independent monitors. an extraordinary reprimand of the company for not counting some cases of Covid-19 when it announced its initial findings this week.
In A press release On Wednesday, the company said the full results of its study of 32,000 people showed its vaccine to be 76 percent effective. On Monday, the company said the vaccine appeared to be 79% effective, based on an interim review of 141 cases of Covid-19 that had been reported in volunteers before February 17. ill with Covid-19.
AstraZeneca said on Wednesday that the vaccine was 100% effective in preventing serious illness and 85% in preventing Covid-19 in people over 65.
When it released its interim results on Monday, AstraZeneca ignored dozens of recently confirmed Covid-19 cases that had arisen in trial volunteers before mid-February.
In a letter to the company and federal officials, the independent oversight committee that was helping oversee the clinical trial issued an unusual rebuke to AstraZeneca for appearing to select data to make its vaccine more effective.
“Decisions like this erode public confidence in the scientific process,” the letter said. Members of the oversight committee wrote that their statistical modeling revealed that the vaccine could have a lower efficacy rate – between 69 and 74% – if the Covid-19 cases in question were included in the analysis.
The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases subsequently disclosed the panel’s concerns via a public statement.
It was not clear why the supervisory board’s projection turned out to be lower than that of AstraZeneca’s full results. The latest results could still change as there are still 14 possible cases of Covid-19 that AstraZeneca representatives have yet to classify as real cases.
Until they received the letter from the supervisory board, AstraZeneca executives were unaware the panel expected them to include these cases in the results disclosed in their press release, according to one person. familiar with the thinking of leaders.
Vaccine experts said the return from federal officials appeared to reflect high levels of mistrust between US regulators and AstraZeneca. Some feared that the episode could damage public confidence not only in AstraZeneca’s vaccine, but all coronavirus vaccines.
“There appears to be a breakdown in the relationship between the DSMB and the company, which is likely due to various factors and is sad,” said Stephen Evans, professor of pharmacoepidemiology at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said. referring to the independent monitoring committee. “This vaccine is so important to global health and disputes do not promote global health.”
The dust on the results of the US trial of AstraZeneca follows a security scare in Europe that prompted more than a dozen countries to temporarily suspend use of the vaccine. Regulators in Europe said last week that a review found the vaccine to be safe after a small number of people who had recently been inoculated developed blood clots and abnormal bleeding. The US test showed no signs of such safety issues.
