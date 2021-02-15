After 3 days, the fire at the border between Afghanistan and Iran was brought under control

The Guardian

Families boycott Publix after founding family member donates $ 300,000 to Donald Trump rally that preceded deadly January attack on Capitol Hill Florida-based grocery chain operates more than 1,200 stores in seven Southeastern States. Photograph: Larry Marano / REX / Shutterstock Wendy Mize’s family grew up on Publix, followers of the big supermarket chain’s empirical marketing slogan: “Where shopping is fun”. As a young child, his three daughters wore diapers bought at the Publix baby club. As children, they munched on free cookies from the bakery. There were even benefits for the family’s pets, which are proud members of Publix Paws. But now the decades-long love story is over. After a member of the Publix founding family donated $ 300,000 to Donald Trump’s rally that preceded the deadly Capitol Riots in January, Mize pulls out of what she says has turned into “an abusive relationship and dysfunctional, ”and joins others in a boycott of the Florida grocery chain that operates more than 1,200 stores in seven southeastern states. “It was the last straw,” said Mize, 57, an Orlando copywriter whose youngest twin daughters are now 19. “Uprising on the Capitol, images of the policeman with his head smashed, individuals dressed as Vikings on the Senate floor… we’re not going to call this normal. [Publix] are a private company and it’s their job to know how they want to contribute their money, but it’s also my right to decide where I want to spend my money. Publix is ​​an institution in Florida, the company growing from its Depression-era roots in the 1930s to a regional giant with 225,000 workers today, and its founding family Jenkins is now worth $ 8.8 billion , according to Forbes. It prides itself on a family-friendly image, enticing customers with significant one-for-one buying offers and a range of popular sandwich subs, and boasts of being the largest employee-owned company. in the USA. Yet the company and its founders have often and generously made donations to partisan and conservative causes, including over $ 2 million alone through Publix heiress Julie Jenkins Fancelli, daughter of the late company founder George Jenkins. , the Republican National Committee and the failed re-election of Trump. countryside. In a brief statement on Jan. 30, the company’s only comment on Fancelli to date, Publix attempted to distance itself from it. Yet his funding of the Trump rally that formed the opening act of the insurgency, and revealed by the Wall Street Journal to have been funneled through right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, was only the latest. a series of controversies and missteps that left some buyers holding their noses as they filled their carts, or others like Mize pulling out altogether. Three years ago, in the wake of the high school shooting in Parkland, Fla. That killed 17 people, Publix temporarily halted political donations after an outcry over funding from Adam Putnam, a “proud National Rifle. Association “, for the Governing State. Parkland survivors, led by activist David Hogg, and their supporters staged “die-ins” at Publix supermarkets in several locations, protesting the company’s $ 670,000 donation, through his political action committee in the Putnam countryside. Putnam, as Florida’s agricultural commissioner, had strongly opposed tougher gun laws after the shooting. Publix donated $ 100,000 to a political action committee seeking re-election of Ron DeSantis in 2022. Shortly after, the governor awarded Publix a lucrative and exclusive contract to distribute the Covid-19 vaccines in many stores. Photograph: Bob Self / AP He was also the state official responsible for regulating Publix’s 800 stores in Florida, but ended up losing the Republican primary to current Governor Ron DeSantis, a staunch ally of Trump and another beneficiary of the company’s political benevolence. Earlier this year, Publix donated $ 100,000 to a political action committee seeking re-election of DeSantis in 2022. Shortly after, the governor awarded Publix a lucrative and exclusive contract to distribute the vaccines. Covid-19 in many stores. The governor’s office, which has denied any irregularities, has since added other retailers, including Walmart and Winn Dixie, to its approved distribution chain. But the controversy did not please some observers. “This is a clear and simple pay-to-play policy, corruption made possible by a manipulative governor who kept the data on the Covid-19 infection secret and is now doing the same with the distribution of vaccines. Miami Herald columnist Fabiola Santiago wrote. . “He doesn’t work for us, but on behalf of his re-election campaign. And this is exactly the type of politician that Publix helps and encourages by funding his career. Others point to Publix’s juxtaposition being at the forefront of vaccine distribution in Florida while failing to enforce in-store mask wear in parts of the state and defending a wrongful death lawsuit. from the family of an employee in Miami who died of Covid Complications after being told not to wear a mask. A Tampa judge last week dismissed the company’s request to reduce the lawsuit to a workers’ compensation claim after the company asked that the death of Gerardo Gutierrez, 70, last April be classified as a work accident. Gutierrez’s family insist he contracted the infection from a coworker after employees were banned from wearing masks by workplace regulations later reversed. Publix said it does not comment on the pending litigation and did not respond to the Guardian’s other questions for this article. “They have been very slow to adjust to the pandemic and the new pandemic rules,” said Craig Pittman, author of several books on Florida culture who recounted Publix’s rise to become the premier retailer. in state food. “But the thing with Publix is ​​that it does a lot of little things that people like, they do a lot of the fact that they’ll take your groceries to the car and not take tips, they give bakery kids free cookies, if you ask for a sample they will give it to you no questions asked. “So for a long time people have been willing to overlook some of the less tasty aspects of history, a number of gender and racial discrimination lawsuits filed by employees, and all this stuff about them or their heirs making donations to various politicians. “Corporate messaging experts say Publix is ​​walking a tightrope in its handling of the Fancelli crisis. “What Publix is ​​doing is taking the middle lane, they’re downplaying liability, and noting that Ms. Fancelli’s actions were essentially those of a private citizen not involved in the business, they say, ‘Look, we don’t have control here, ”said Professor Josh Scacco of the communications department at the University of South Florida. “Publix assesses the situation as:” We have no responsibility, nor responsibilities beyond guilt by association. ” [But while] there is a separation between the person at the checkout, the person behind the deli counter, the manager of a store, the CEO, and then the political action committee, in the end they all come under the umbrella by Publix. Scacco also believes the fury reflects the increasingly partisan nature of American business, where even buying guava and cheese from a Publix bakery has become a political statement. “President Trump, for example, would tweet his support for a particular company and brand approval would immediately be polarized, Republicans like this company, Democrats don’t like this company,” he said. “This is the risk companies face of being so closely tied to a particular leader or set of leaders. “This is also part of the reason why there was such a rush immediately after January 6 for many of these companies to say, ‘We are not donating to members of Congress who voted to reverse the outcome of the elections, we are just not going to do it. Mize and her family, meanwhile, go through their breakup with Publix with a mixture of grief and relief. “This time I just thought, ‘Enough. It won’t be business as usual.”