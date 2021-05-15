Africa’s Lost Languages: How English Can Fuel an Identity Crisis

Woman surrounded by bubbles

Some children who grew up in Africa and are forced to speak English face an identity crisis.

Khahliso Amahle Myataza’s family is from the South African township of Soweto in Johannesburg where they spoke Sotho, Xhosa and Zulu.

She would change her language depending on who she was talking to.

But when Khahliso started elementary school, his family moved to a predominantly white part of town.

“I was severely harassed for not knowing how to speak English properly, for not knowing how to pronounce certain words,” she told the BBC.

“To learn English, I immersed myself with white children. I didn’t want to associate with black children anymore. It was really difficult,” “Source: Khahliso Amahle Myataza, Source Description: South African student , Image: Khahliso Amahle Myataza

There were other black children in a similar situation, but they did not befriend – unwilling to be associated with others who did not speak English.

The 17-year-old’s mastery came with the realization of how not only being able to speak English, but also to speak it in a certain way, can open and close doors in South Africa.

“When I go to a restaurant with my mom and they hear her talking about Xhosa or Sotho, they’ll automatically assume we’re not really here to buy expensive food.

“Then when they hear me or my brothers speak English, especially my brother, then we see people jumping.”

“Pidgin forbidden”

For the parents of 22-year-old Nigerian Amaka, who asked us not to use her real name, this also had to be obvious.

When she was growing up in Lagos, English was the only language she was allowed to speak.

Her Igbo parents took her English language skills seriously and as a young girl she attended an etiquette class where diction was a key part of the lesson.

Some Nigerian schools are based on the British model

They also frowned on her using Pidgin, which is widely spoken in Nigeria as a lingua franca.

“I was watching a movie on TV and they said something in pidgin English. And I kind of responded… and I got in trouble,” she told the BBC.

The story continues

Their attitude was: “English is the only appropriate language”.

It was so ingrained that Amaka said the fact that she couldn’t speak Igbo didn’t bother her initially.

“I was very proud of myself being able to speak the English language as best I could.”

But when she was around 15, she first met her paternal grandmother – and they couldn’t communicate or connect at all.

“It was the first time I realized that: ‘OK – this is a real problem. It is a barrier.'”

“Am I really black?

And Khahliso says her relationship with her native languages ​​has changed as she is now less proficient in languages ​​like Sotho and Xhosa.

She is unable to carry on a conversation without turning to English words – an experience she describes as being “colonized by English”.

Khahliso believes his situation – and that of Amaka – is not unusual.

“Many middle-class black children face this identity crisis of, ‘I don’t speak my mother tongue.’

“I forced myself to unlearn it. Am I really black if I can’t speak my vernacular? Am I really black if I don’t know how to say ‘I love you’ to my mother, in Sotho or in Xhosa, or in Zulu, or in Tonga? “

Amaka strives to overcome her identity crisis by taking Igbo classes and immersing herself in Igbo culture through movies and music.

“Language gives you a sense of community,” she says.

“It makes you see the world in a different light, it makes you feel like you are part of something, of something bigger than yourself, of something that has been around for generations and will continue to be there. for generations “.

Kenyan writer Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o spoke of a linguistic famine in African societies – which he says is the result of the valuation of foreign languages ​​over mother tongues.

Despite around 2,000 languages ​​spoken across the continent, there is still a tendency to see English and French – the languages ​​of the countries that colonized most of Africa – as those needed to be successful and, therefore , some choose to give up their mother tongue.

“ Only smart kids speak English ”

In Ghana, which like South Africa and Nigeria was colonized by the British, this attitude prevails, says Ronald – a high school teacher in a rural area who also asked us not to use his real name.

“There’s this stereotype that the smartest kids are the ones who speak English. Even parents who have never been to school try to force their children to speak English fluently.

“I know quite a few people who have never traveled beyond Ghana’s borders, but they cannot speak any language other than English.”

But he believes some students would perform better if some of the textbooks and the language of instruction were in their mother tongue – and that would prevent children from dropping out of school.

English is at the heart of the Ghanaian school curriculum

“If I asked them a question, some of them would say, ‘Sir, I know the answer, but I don’t know how to say it in English.’

“Everyone’s just trying to force them to speak this white man’s language and… some of the students then say, ‘This isn’t for me. This is for the “smart”. “”

Khahliso says if she could turn back time, she would approach language learning differently.

“I would allow these languages ​​to coexist and exist in the same space – because they can coexist. My sister and my friend are proof of that.

“To assimilate, I don’t think I needed to throw my tongues away and stop talking Xhosa and Sotho altogether.”

