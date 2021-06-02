World
African Union suspends Mali after second coup in nine months – Times of India
NAIROBI: The African Union announced he was suspending Mali with immediate effect and threatened the impoverished country with sanctions, after a second military coup in nine months.
The putsch has raised deep concerns about stability in the volatile Sahel region and warnings of economic sanctions from the international community.
The AU “decides (…) to immediately suspend the Republic of Mali from all participation in all activities of the African Union, its organs and institutions, until normal constitutional order is restored in the country “, the Peace and Security organ advice said Tuesday evening in a statement.
The move follows a similar suspension on Sunday from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).
In its statement, the AU called on the military to “return urgently and unconditionally to the barracks and to refrain from any further interference in political processes in Mali”.
He warned that if the army does not return power to the civilian leaders of the transition, “the Council will not hesitate to impose targeted sanctions and other punitive measures”.
Condemning the coup “in the strongest possible terms”, he added that he was “deeply concerned by the development of the situation in Mali and its negative impact on the gains made so far in the process. transition in the country “.
The strongman, Col. Assimi Goita, was at the height of the ECOWAS crisis in Ghana on Sunday to advocate for the army, but has now returned to Mali.
Goita led army officers last August who overthrew the president-elect Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta, following mass protests against perceived corruption and a bloody jihadist insurgency.
After the takeover, the military agreed to appoint civilians as interim president and prime minister under pressure from ECOWAS trade and financial sanctions.
But in a move that sparked a diplomatic outcry, soldiers last week arrested transitional President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane, releasing them on Thursday while saying they had resigned.
The Constitutional Court of Mali completed on Friday Goita’s accession to full powers by appointing him transitional president.
With the junta going back on its previous commitment to civilian political leaders, doubts have been cast over its other commitments, including a pledge to hold elections in early 2022.
The junta said this week that it would continue to adhere to that timetable, but added that it could be subject to change.
The United States and the former colonial master of Mali, France, had both threatened sanctions in response to the second coup.
But ECOWAS, at a crisis summit in Ghana on Sunday, refrained from reimposing sanctions – a move it adopted after the first coup.
The bloc of 15 countries has always pushed Mali to switch to civilian rule according to a previously agreed timetable.
The bloc suspended Mali from ECOWAS until February 2022, “when they are supposed to pass the baton to a democratically elected government,” Ghanaian Foreign Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey said after the meeting.
Mali is one of the poorest countries in the world and previous ECOWAS sanctions have hit hard.
It is also fighting a jihadist insurgency that first emerged in the north of the country in 2012 and has since spread to Burkina Faso and Niger, leaving parts of the vast nation of 19 million people out of government control.
The putsch has raised deep concerns about stability in the volatile Sahel region and warnings of economic sanctions from the international community.
The AU “decides (…) to immediately suspend the Republic of Mali from all participation in all activities of the African Union, its organs and institutions, until normal constitutional order is restored in the country “, the Peace and Security organ advice said Tuesday evening in a statement.
The move follows a similar suspension on Sunday from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).
In its statement, the AU called on the military to “return urgently and unconditionally to the barracks and to refrain from any further interference in political processes in Mali”.
He warned that if the army does not return power to the civilian leaders of the transition, “the Council will not hesitate to impose targeted sanctions and other punitive measures”.
Condemning the coup “in the strongest possible terms”, he added that he was “deeply concerned by the development of the situation in Mali and its negative impact on the gains made so far in the process. transition in the country “.
The strongman, Col. Assimi Goita, was at the height of the ECOWAS crisis in Ghana on Sunday to advocate for the army, but has now returned to Mali.
Goita led army officers last August who overthrew the president-elect Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta, following mass protests against perceived corruption and a bloody jihadist insurgency.
After the takeover, the military agreed to appoint civilians as interim president and prime minister under pressure from ECOWAS trade and financial sanctions.
But in a move that sparked a diplomatic outcry, soldiers last week arrested transitional President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane, releasing them on Thursday while saying they had resigned.
The Constitutional Court of Mali completed on Friday Goita’s accession to full powers by appointing him transitional president.
With the junta going back on its previous commitment to civilian political leaders, doubts have been cast over its other commitments, including a pledge to hold elections in early 2022.
The junta said this week that it would continue to adhere to that timetable, but added that it could be subject to change.
The United States and the former colonial master of Mali, France, had both threatened sanctions in response to the second coup.
But ECOWAS, at a crisis summit in Ghana on Sunday, refrained from reimposing sanctions – a move it adopted after the first coup.
The bloc of 15 countries has always pushed Mali to switch to civilian rule according to a previously agreed timetable.
The bloc suspended Mali from ECOWAS until February 2022, “when they are supposed to pass the baton to a democratically elected government,” Ghanaian Foreign Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey said after the meeting.
Mali is one of the poorest countries in the world and previous ECOWAS sanctions have hit hard.
It is also fighting a jihadist insurgency that first emerged in the north of the country in 2012 and has since spread to Burkina Faso and Niger, leaving parts of the vast nation of 19 million people out of government control.