African public health experts call on the United Nations General Assembly to speed up vaccine delivery.

As world leaders prepared to meet at the United Nations General Assembly, African public health experts called on Thursday for action to speed up the delivery of Covid-19 vaccines to their continent, where, according to the World Health Organization, only 3.6% of people have been fully vaccinated against the disease so far.

Lack of supply from Covax, the global vaccine sharing initiative, left African countries with only half of the doses they need to reach the global goal of fully immunizing 40% of their population by the end of 2021. Inequalities in vaccine distribution remain glaring: Africa is home to about 17 percent of the world’s population, but only 2 percent of the nearly six billion vaccines administered so far have been administered in Africa, according to the ‘WHO

“As the United Nations General Assembly meets next week, I urge African leaders to call on them to ensure equitable access to vaccines,” said Dr Ayoade Olatunbosun-Alakija, president of the African Alliance for vaccine delivery, at an online press conference Thursday. “Ask the rich countries: where are the African vaccines? Where are the vaccines for low and middle income countries of the world? “

Rich countries around the world provided only a fraction of the doses they promised Covax. This shortfall is one of the main reasons why Covax lowered its forecast last week for the number of doses he would have this year. Globally, 80 percent of the injections that have been administered have been in high and upper middle income countries, according to Our world in data project at the University of Oxford. Only 0.4 percent of the doses were given in low-income countries.