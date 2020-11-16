African languages ​​matter: is there still time to prevent cultural genocide?

ABIDJAN, Côte d’Ivoire, November 16 (IPS) – As a 10-year-old newly arrived in Lagos from England, I remember listening intently to how the Yoruba language – my father’s language – was spoken. I was constantly repeating in my head or verbally repeating what I thought I heard. I haven’t always succeeded. Several times what came out of my mouth made my friends laugh.

Yoruba is a tonal language. Some three-letter words that are mispronounced or with the accent on the wrong syllable can cause you a lot of trouble.

I am indebted to the Canadian Catholic Residential School I attended at Ondo – St. Joseph’s College. At the time, the school was renowned for its academic rigor and discipline. But one thing that I have really enjoyed over the years is the compulsory learning of the Yoruba language in the first two years of a five-year study. Additionally, while the mass was in Latin and English, the music also had a generous sprinkle of uplifting Yoruba hymns backed by traditional drums.

Looking back, I owe my love of the Yoruba language to this cultural exhibit.

This is one of the reasons I never cease to be amazed by the linguistic snobbery of many Nigerian and African mobile ascendant and not too mobile elites when it comes to transferring knowledge of indigenous languages ​​to their children. .

In the case of my compatriot Yoruba, it is not uncommon to be regaled with pride at the way their children speak only English.

With an affected Yoruba-English accent denoting social class, this is how the comment tends to go – “Ehhh … so mo pe awon omo aiye isiyin, won o gbo Yoruba mo. Oyinbo nikan ni won gbo.” Meaning “You must realize that today’s generation no longer speaks or understands Yoruba. They only speak English.”

The commentary is meant to be a badge of honor.

Languages ​​are in danger for many reasons. While focusing on Nigeria, the same is true for almost all African countries.

1. Urban mobility and unprecedented migration, in which children grow up in places where their parents’ language is not generally spoken or where it is no longer taught in the community.

2. Marriage and interethnic relations and use of the official language of English or Pigin English, which is more widely spoken.

3. A technology-driven world dominated by less than a dozen global languages. Therefore, social media, television and digital content, children’s programs, computer games, mobile applications and news content, do not promote indigenous African languages.

4. Dislocation of populations due to terrorism and ethnic conflicts.

5. Economic migration which ends up leaving older and older speakers of a language behind in rural communities. Languages ​​cannot live without speaking children. As such, as older rural speakers die, the survival of some languages ​​is simply impossible.

This is the dilemma that has befallen the Yoruba language and countless other indigenous languages.

The language is universal. It is not just a means of communication. It is also a repository of values, customs, culture and history. In short, language is the embodiment of who a people is.

Therefore, the loss or extinction of a language is simply not an inability to speak in a manner and in a manner generally understood. It is the loss of identity – linguistically, culturally, psychologically and historically.

I am delighted to see the indigenous Nigerian languages ​​woven into the fabric of many recent Nollywood blockbusters. It is a step in the right direction.

According to the “Atlas of Endangered Languages”, published by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization and (UNESCO), it is estimated today that 7,000 languages ​​are spoken in the world. Half of the world’s total population speaks of only eight of the most common. In addition, more than 3,000 languages ​​are said to be spoken by less than 10,000 people each.

So what can we do about the lingustic genocide?

Bend our arms? Mourn our fate? Accept the seemingly unstoppable collision of languages ​​with the forces of “modernization” and globalization? Or should we take stock, recognize the stakes, turn adversity into opportunity, and innovatively add value to the immense linguistic resources we possess?

We have no choice.

I offer 7 suggestions to start.

1. Policy makers should return to the drawing board and make the learning of indigenous languages ​​compulsory again from kindergarten to high school.

2. Public advocacy and campaigns should be developed to encourage family members and local communities to pass on the treasure of the language to the younger generation. However, one of the dilemmas is that today many young and old people face language difficulties themselves. As such, they need tutoring and learning themselves. This is an entrepreneurial opportunity for developers of language applications or creative radio and television programs.

3. Debates in Indigenous Languages: Growing up in Lagos, one of my favorite TV shows was the live broadcast of debates from national high schools. I can still hear the opening music ringing in my ears.

Here is another opportunity. Policy makers, content producers, advertisers, and the private and public sectors could team up to create televised debates at the elementary and secondary school level in Indigenous languages.

To motivate the younger generation, generous and non-token rewards could include scholarships, regional and national media mentions, and opportunities to meet and be honored by key leaders in the public and private sectors.

4. Business Incubation Centers: Tech savvy entrepreneurs have an unprecedented opportunity to create innovative content, applications and platforms in the indigenous language. Policy makers and the private sector have many opportunities to support and award annual awards for the best digital content in indigenous languages, including children’s animation programs, computer games, TV shows, vlogs or podcasts. .

5. Language schools: France, the United Kingdom, Switzerland and Germany are full of schools that offer short or long term language programs. The French-language school Alliance Française, for example, is present in almost all African countries. Some foreign language programs are immersive. Others provide tourists or business people with basic practical knowledge. Again, this is another entrepreneurial opportunity for Nigerians in the diaspora and at home.

6. Policymakers should help create an environment that promotes learning and stimulates demand for content and information in indigenous languages. We can certainly learn from countries like Ethiopia, Somalia, Tanzania and to some extent Rwanda, which use indigenous languages ​​in their respective parliaments.

Why should proficiency in multiple Nigerian or other African languages ​​not be a desirable professional skill? Why should important national messages not be disseminated simultaneously in their entirety in the major indigenous languages ​​in order to reach the widest possible audience? Why is French or English totally dependent on public communication, as is the case in many African countries?

7. Become linguistic ambassadors: Finally, each of us can hone our linguistic skills and do so with exceptional pride. For too long we’ve been buying into the false narrative that “local” is bad and “western” is sexy. Instead, learn to speak your language with pride. Listen carefully to how it is spoken correctly. Each week, learn new vocabulary words. Over time, you will be amazed at the progress you have made.

Each African language is a repository of history, culture and values. When a language dies, so does history, culture, values ​​and the intuitive sense of who a people is, where it comes from and where it is going.

There is still time to save our languages ​​and prevent cultural genocide. It starts with each of us.

Dr Victor Oladokun is a communications consultant and former director of communications at the African Development Bank

