African farmers deserve choices

We believe the Food Systems Summit could provide a forum for a reset that seeks to find common ground for the increasingly tense debate over food production in Africa, the authors say. Credit: Miriam Gahtigah / IPS

NAIROBI, Sep 02 (IPS) – In a few weeks, the United Nations will host the first International Food Systems Summit. The goal is to create a global movement committed to solving the many food, economic and environmental issues related to the way food is produced, sold and consumed today.

Africa, a continent with high rates of poverty and malnutrition that are strongly linked to poorly performing farms – and home to vast swathes of uncultivated but arable land – will be a stress test for the summit’s aspirations.

We both grew up in farming households in Kenya and Uganda and have dedicated our professional careers to exploring the wide range of challenges and opportunities associated with food production in Africa. We have a deep understanding that being a farmer in Africa today can be either a blessing or a burden.

Most Africans, including up to 90% of people living in rural communities, still depend on small-scale or “smallholder” agricultural and animal production to generate the income they need to meet their needs. their families.

Their farms, if they are productive and with good access to markets, can be the blessing that pays for school fees, health care and also food to supplement their families’ nutritional needs. Agriculture is particularly important in providing economic opportunities for African women.

But agriculture is often a burden for many Africans because they lack what they need to be successful. This burden is growing every day as the stress of climate change and, more recently, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic add new obstacles.

Too many African farmers will be heading to their fields tomorrow with the same limited set of options they have struggled with for decades, such as seed for crop varieties that have become susceptible to a proliferation of pests and plant diseases, meager inputs and technology support to help them restore dangerously depleted soils, and no mechanization to work their land or process their crops.

Increasingly, Africa’s agricultural burdens outnumber its agricultural benefits.

From our extensive work with African farmers, it is clear that the admirable vision of the Food Systems Summit will not be realized on our continent until our farmers have the basic choices available to farmers elsewhere in the world. . The same goes for efforts to recover from the pandemic and adapt to climate change.

But this is where the situation becomes particularly complicated.

Many organizations advocate for unique solutions, restricting the options available to African farmers when they should be doing the exact opposite. And while we recognize the importance of protecting African farmers and African ecosystems from exploitation, we must also recognize the sovereignty of African farmers and their agency to choose what works best for their farms and families. and to protect the ecosystems on which they depend. .

For example, today many African farmers save seeds of maize, beans or other crops grown in one season for planting the next. They can also exchange seeds with each other in informal markets. But too many of these varieties don’t translate into good harvests. They have become susceptible to pests and diseases of crops or to changing climatic conditions. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the amount of maize and other grains harvested per acre or hectare in Africa is less than half the world average.

Therefore, a number of African countries are increasingly trying to work with their farmers to develop new and improved varieties which, although not a panacea, can better meet the needs and preferences of farmers. Yet some still view commercial seeds, especially if they have to be purchased fresh each year, with deep suspicion.

The answer is to help farmers understand the trade-offs and let them choose. But why vilify those who seek to offer a choice?

Overall, we get the impression that today there is a perverse logic in which we are told that African farmers should be penalized for problems that come largely from rich countries. So no commercial seeds, even if our farmers want it. No fertilizers, although they are desperately needed and can be used responsibly – African farmers currently apply less than 20 kilos per hectare, compared to a world average of 136 kilos. And no mechanization, although many African farmers still plow with their cows and hand hoes.

We believe the Food Systems Summit could provide a forum for a reset that seeks to find common ground for the increasingly tense debate over food production in Africa.

First, we can start with an agreement that we all want the same thing: ecologically sustainable and economically prosperous farms that provide better opportunities for rural farm families across the continent and nutritious and affordable diets for all Africans. And we can agree that it is extremely important to develop public sector policies that encourage the responsible use of agricultural inputs and protect farmers from potentially exploitative practices.

But the worst thing we can do right now for African farmers and Africa’s vulnerable food systems and ecosystems is to dramatically narrow the menu of available solutions. Instead, let’s seek consensus rather than conflict and consider that there can be many paths to achieve our common goals.

Dr. Jemimah Njuki is Director for Africa at the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) and an Aspen New Voices Fellow

Elizabeth nsimadala is President of the Pan African Farmers Organization (PAFO) and the East African Farmers’ Federation (EAFF).