African employers for gender equality

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia, November 18 (IPS) – Africa has more 700 companies with an annual turnover of more than 500 million dollars, of which 400 with a turnover above $ 1 billion. The ability of these businesses to thrive depends on the training and retention of talented women and men.

Empowering both employees, suppliers, distributors and customers, women and men, and ensuring their success is not just a human rights obligation, it is good business and increasingly at heart of their mission and values.

Private sector engagement is essential for gender equality

Deepening engagement with the private sector, large or small, is essential to achieve the Global 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development (ODD). The goals of full and productive employment and decent work for all women and men, as well as equal pay for work of equal value (SDG 8) and equal opportunities can be achieved. and the empowerment of all women and girls (SDG 5), among others.

Growing jobs in retail, food and agri-food, health care, financial services, light manufacturing and construction are already having an impact on communities. Businesses can advance sustainable development and women’s economic empowerment by choosing to do business in a way that women and men can contribute and benefit equally.

By placing gender equality at the heart of business practices, the private sector can be an engine of economic and social progress that benefits everyone.

Gaps remain

Despite progress, gender gaps persist and women’s prospects in the world of work are far from equal to those of men. Today, more women are both educated and participating in the labor market and there is a greater awareness that greater gender equality reduces poverty and stimulates economic development.

Again, six out of ten women participate in the workforce against seven men out of ten and the the unemployment rate for women (8.2%) is higher than that of men (6.4%). For every dollar earned by a man in industry, services and commerce, women only earn 70 cents.

Opportunities exist

Globally, advancing gender equality could grow GDP by 12% by 2025, translating into $ 300 million in additional economic output in sub-Saharan Africa. The UNDP report on Reducing the Gender Gaps in Labor and Productive Resources in Africa reveals that if women participated in the labor market at the same rate as men, 74.4 million more women enter the labor market and economic output would increase by USD 962 billion.

Reducing gender gaps in women’s participation in the labor force, paid work, employment and productivity could increase economic output by 3% to 16%.

The government of Nigeria and UN Women launched the Generation Equality campaign in Nigeria last week. Women’s Affairs Minister Dame Pauline Tallen said the campaign was officially launched in the presence of a high-level UN delegation including UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed. November 11, 2020. Credit: UN Women Nigeria

Obstacles to overcome

Deeply rooted obstacles to realizing the full potential of working women include low-paying jobs, few channels to voice concerns, and structural and cultural barriers to career advancement. These include education gaps, stereotypes, lack of female role models, lack of good childcare options and decent maternity leave, as well as risks to their safety. personal.

Only 22 countries in sub-Saharan Africa meet or exceed the ILO standard of 14 weeks paid maternity leave.

Women in male-dominated sectors such as mining harassment and gender-based violence and their limited inclusion in mining value chains. Social norms give women and girls primary responsibility for care and domestic work, so they spend on average twice as much time as men.

Empowering women is good for business and livelihoods

Unilever increases profits with a sustainable life plan with gender equality in its business model. Since women make up over 70% of Unilever consumers, increasing their income allows for increased consumption and empowerment of women, as microentrepreneurs selling Unilever products attract new customers, many in poor and rural areas.

Fifty companies in Uganda and Rwanda empower women and achieve the SDGs through UNDP Gender Seal Certification Program for the Private Sector (Gender Seal). The Gender Seal initiative certifies that a company promotes and incorporates measures for gender equality as an integral part of corporate governance and “good business”.

This program was launched by UNDP in Latin America in 2009 to provide tools, guidance and assessments to eliminate gender pay gaps; increasing the role of women in decision-making; improve work-life balance; improving women’s access to non-traditional jobs; eradicate sexual harassment at work; and using inclusive and non-sexist communication.

Participating companies change organizational culture, alter cultural norms and societal expectations and provide more equal opportunities for women and men in the workplace by implementing a gender equality management system (GEMS).

This creates career progression for women, greater participation in leadership and better management of human resources, strategic planning and communication.

As more public and private organizations in The Gambia, South Africa and The Gambia partner with UNDP to promote gender equality, UNDP in Africa is developing a cadre of African experts for the Gender label.

Interregional collaboration with Latin America includes training and tool customization which will take place in November 2018 in Kampala, Uganda, for experts from 20 countries.

