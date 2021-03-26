African elephants are threatened with extinction amid poaching and habitat loss

The number of forest elephants found mostly in central Africa has dropped 86 percent over the past 30 years, prompting the latest warning.

African elephants living in forests and savannas are increasingly threatened with extinction, according to the latest Red List of the world’s most endangered species, conservationists stepping up calls for an urgent end to poaching and the destruction of elephant habitat.

New assessments from the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) released on Thursday highlight the continuing pressures facing the two African elephant species, which are now listed as “critically endangered” or “in danger”.

“We urgently need to end poaching and ensure that sufficient suitable habitat for forest and savanna elephants is conserved,” said Bruno Oberle, IUCN Director General.

Oberle sounded the alarm even as he also praised some African countries for their work in trying to reverse the decline.

The Swiss-based organization’s latest investigation said the savannah elephant was ‘endangered’ and the much smaller and lighter forest elephant was ‘critically endangered’ – just one step away from extinction. wild.

Prior to the last update of the Red List, African elephants were treated as a single species, classified as “vulnerable”. But following the emergence of new genetic evidence, the two species were classified separately for the first time.

IUCN cited data showing that populations of African savanna elephants found in various habitats have fallen by at least 60 percent over the past 50 years, while the number of forest elephants – found mainly in Central Africa – had fallen 86 percent over 31 years.

In total, only around 415,000 African elephants remain, he said.

Strong decline

Both species have suffered steep declines since 2008 due to a significant increase in poaching, which peaked in 2011 but continues to threaten populations, according to the report.

Despite the general decline, some forest elephant populations have rebounded due to the conservation efforts of countries such as Gabon and the Republic of Congo.

BREAKING NEWS: African elephant species are now endangered and critically endangered – IUCN Red List With today’s update, there are now 134,425 species on the IUCN Red List, of which 37,480 are threatened with extinction: https://t.co/dr0ZgCZ28N pic.twitter.com/HzrbrUxbxR – IUCN Red List (@IUCNRedList) March 25, 2021

“Anti-poaching measures on the ground, coupled with more favorable legislation and land use planning aimed at fostering human-wildlife coexistence, have been key to successful elephant conservation. The report says.

In the Kavango-Zambezi Transboundary Conservation Area in southern Africa, the numbers of savanna elephants were also stable or increasing, IUCN said.

“Although the results of the assessment place the mainland population of savanna elephants in the endangered category, it is important to keep in mind that at the site level, some subpopulations are thriving,” he said. said Dave Balfour, African Elephant Assessor at IUCN. .

The latest IUCN assessment – the first of three annual updates – assessed 134,425 species of plants, fungi and animals, more than a quarter of which are threatened with extinction.

Barney Long of Global Wildlife Conservation said that regular assessment of the status of species helps highlight “worrying trends,” including the status of elephants.

“The health of our planet depends on the health of elephants and the ecosystems they inhabit,” he said.