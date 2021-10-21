African countries deploy envoys to Eswatini to help stem unrest

At least one person has been killed and dozens injured in recent pro-democracy protests in the tiny southern African kingdom.

Southern African countries have deployed envoys to Eswatini, formerly known as Swaziland, to try to stem the unrest that left one person killed and at least 80 injured by security forces in the latest wave demonstrations in favor of democracy.

Protests in the kingdom erupted recently, months after authorities loyal to the country’s absolute monarch called off a previous round of protests.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who currently chairs the security organ of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), on Wednesday ordered high-level envoys to travel to Eswatini to meet with King Mswati III to discuss “political and security developments”.

The delegation includes Jeffrey Radebe, former South African government minister and Candith Mashego-Dlamini, South African deputy minister for international relations and cooperation, as well as representatives from Botswana and Namibia. The envoys will be accompanied by SADC Executive Secretary Elias Magosi and other senior SADC officials.

Ramaphosa spoke to the king by phone as the violence escalated, the Pretoria High Commission said in a statement.

President @CyrilRamaphosa has, in his capacity as Chairman of the SADC Organ on Defense, Policy and Security Cooperation, appointed special envoys to discuss with His Majesty King Mswati III of the Kingdom of Eswatini on security and political developments in the Kingdom. – Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) October 21, 2021

Gunshots were heard Wednesday night in Mbabane, the capital of Eswatini, and the civil servants’ union NAPSAWU said at least one man was shot dead earlier in the day. 00 GMT) today, “union president Oscar Nkambule told AFP news agency.

Fifty of its members were taken to Mbabane hospital, and 30 others were admitted to Manzini town hospital, some with gunshot wounds, he added.

Hundreds of soldiers and police began to roam the two towns early in the day, firing tear gas even at small gatherings of people and throwing volleys of rubber-coated bullets, AFP reported.

The kingdom closed the internet again as images of the violence began to circulate on social media.

“A recipe for war”

Nkambule told AFP the violence started around 7 a.m. (0500 GMT) and accused security forces of firing tear gas at a bus carrying protesters.

Videos shared online showed people jumping out of the windows of a bus shrouded in white gas.

The internet went offline at noon, as students, transport workers and officials prolonged protests that crippled the small nation for more than two weeks.

“It’s a recipe for war,” said Wonder Mkhonza, head of the Amalgamated Swaziland Union.

“The king is fighting for a war, he makes the country ungovernable by deploying the armed forces. “

An armored police vehicle driving through the streets of Manzini [AFP]

The internet shutdown has made it difficult to share information about protests or alert families of the injured and dead.

Heavily armed soldiers and police were seen in the streets, as a high school in Mbabane caught fire, sending plumes of smoke rising above the town.

At least 29 people have now died this year as police clashed with protesters during the worst unrest in the southern African nation’s history.

King Mswati III has ruled the landlocked nation since 1986 and holds shares in all telecommunications in the country.

He is criticized for his lavish lifestyle in one of the poorest countries in the world and is also accused of suffocating political parties.