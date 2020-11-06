World

Africa Week in Pictures: October 30 – November 5, 2020

Photo of usama usama Send an email 9 hours ago
0 21 1 minute read

A selection of the best photos of the week from across the continent and beyond:

As churches prepare to reopen in Senegal after being closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, a worker on Saturday gives a deep cleaning to a church in the capital Dakar.
South African Police Service (SAPS) officers destroy some 2,000 liters of illegal alcohol confiscated during various operations in Tshwane on October 30, 2020.
South African police in Tshwane poured 2,000 liters of confiscated alcohol down the sewer on Friday.
Toulouse Australian lock Emmanuel Meafou (C) fights for the ball with Stade Français's South African lock Gerbrandt Grobler (L) during the French rugby union match between Stade Français and Toulouse at Stade Jean-Bouin in Paris , November 1, 2020.
In a match in France on Sunday, South African Gerbarandt Grobler, in black, fights for the ball as Stade Français faces Toulouse in Paris.
A person sits on a truck as supporters of the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (Revolutionary Party) celebrate the victory of their Zanzibar presidential candidate on the outskirts of Stone Town on October 30, 2020.
Supporters of the ruling party in Tanzania, Chama Cha Mapinduzi, came to celebrate the victory of their candidate in the disputed presidential election of Zanzibari on Friday …
Tanzanian soldiers march during the inauguration ceremony of the President of Zanzibar at the Amaani Stadium in Amaani, Zanzibar, November 02, 2020.
… three days later, the celebrations are more formal, with the inauguration of the new Zanzibar president, Hussein Mwinyi.
A woman sells snails on October 30, 2020 in the main Adjame market, on the eve of the Ivorian presidential election.
A Friday downpour did not prevent this snail seller from continuing his work on the Adjamé market, in the main city of Côte d’Ivoire, Abidjan …
A street vendor walks past people queuing outside a polling station to vote in Abobo, a suburb of Abidjan, October 31, 2020.
… the next day, in another part of town, people line up to vote in the presidential election …
A voter casts his ballot at a polling station in Abobo, a suburb of Abidjan, on October 31, 2020.
… the turnout is nearly 54% for the vote that the opposition boycotted …
Ivorian riot police prepare to disperse opposition supporters in Blockhauss, Abidjan, October 31, 2020.
… on the same day, riot police took to the streets of Abidjan to disperse opposition supporters …
A man cries in his destroyed house in Toumodi, central Côte d'Ivoire, November 3, 2020.
… then on Tuesday, houses were destroyed during riots between neighboring communities which support rival political factions in Toumodi in central Côte d’Ivoire …
A cyclist reads a sign on a burnt out truck calling for an end to violence in the Toumodi market on November 4, 2020.
… the next day, a photographer captures a sign on a burnt out truck calling for an end to the violence.

All images are subject to copyright.


Source link

Photo of usama usama Send an email 9 hours ago
0 21 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of usama

usama

Related Articles

Latest: China bans foreigners from 8 countries affected by virus

2 hours ago

Greta Thunberg mocks Trump in her own words – Times of India

3 hours ago

New Zealander Ardern is sworn in for a second term after landslide victory

5 hours ago

Your Friday briefing

7 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also
Close
Back to top button