Africa Week in Pictures: October 30 – November 5, 2020

A selection of the best photos of the week from across the continent and beyond:

As churches prepare to reopen in Senegal after being closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, a worker on Saturday gives a deep cleaning to a church in the capital Dakar.

South African police in Tshwane poured 2,000 liters of confiscated alcohol down the sewer on Friday.

In a match in France on Sunday, South African Gerbarandt Grobler, in black, fights for the ball as Stade Français faces Toulouse in Paris.

Supporters of the ruling party in Tanzania, Chama Cha Mapinduzi, came to celebrate the victory of their candidate in the disputed presidential election of Zanzibari on Friday …

… three days later, the celebrations are more formal, with the inauguration of the new Zanzibar president, Hussein Mwinyi.

A Friday downpour did not prevent this snail seller from continuing his work on the Adjamé market, in the main city of Côte d’Ivoire, Abidjan …

… the next day, in another part of town, people line up to vote in the presidential election …

… the turnout is nearly 54% for the vote that the opposition boycotted …

… on the same day, riot police took to the streets of Abidjan to disperse opposition supporters …

… then on Tuesday, houses were destroyed during riots between neighboring communities which support rival political factions in Toumodi in central Côte d’Ivoire …

… the next day, a photographer captures a sign on a burnt out truck calling for an end to the violence.

