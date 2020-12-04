Africa Week in Pictures: November 27 – December 3, 2020

The telegraph

Muslim arrested under controversial anti-Muslim “jihad of love” law in India after Hindu father accused him of harassing daughter to convert to Islam and the wife. The man was arrested Thursday in his village in Uttar Pradesh state under new legislation approved five days earlier. In his complaint, the woman’s father claimed that three years ago the man “harassed” his teenage daughter, with whom he went to high school, pressuring her to convert to Islam. by offering her “seductions” in order to marry her. He claims the man threatened to kidnap his daughter if she refused. Police said the father, who strongly opposed his daughter’s association with a Muslim, also accused the man at the time of his daughter’s kidnapping, but the case was closed after the daughter was found and denied being abducted. Local media reported the two were in a relationship, but this has not been confirmed. The woman, who has not been named, married someone else in June, but in her complaint following the approval of the ‘jihad in love’ law last week, her father claimed that the The man had continued to chase and harass her. Under the law, which carries a 10-year sentence and a £ 500 fine, all marriages between Muslims and Hindus can be annulled if it is proven that the woman converted only for that purpose. Hindu women who wish to change their religion to Islam after marriage must seek permission to do so from the local district authorities. The law was passed by the ruling Hindu fundamentalist Bharatiya Janata party, the BJP, which believes that Muslim men have launched a “love jihad” to make Hindu women Muslim, which would dilute India’s Hindu majority. . Hindus make up around 80% of India’s population of 1.3 billion, while Muslims make up around 15%. Over the past six years in power, the BJP has increased its political and electoral support across India, primarily by portraying Muslims as the “enemy” on the verge of “dominating” Hindus. Opposition parties and critics have called the “love jihad” legislation “regressive” and accused the BJP of normalizing anti-Muslim sentiment, accusations nationalists have ignored. In October, a major Indian jewelry brand was pulled by its maker after one of its ads featuring a Hindu-Muslim interfaith family was viciously trolled online by BJP supporters. Senior BJP ministers accused Netflix of the same in a scene from The Fits Boy TV series, in which a Hindu woman kisses a Muslim. Senior BJP executives are calling for legal action against the producer and director of the series for this “outrage”. In the meantime, apart from Uttar Pradesh, at least four other Indian states, all ruled by the BJP, are preparing to pass identical “jihad of love” legislation.