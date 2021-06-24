Africa week in pictures: June 18-24, 2021

A selection of the best photos of the week from Africans from across the continent and beyond.

Percussionist Malick Fall performs with his band Jamm at the famous Saint Louis Jazz Festival in Senegal on Friday – back after the pandemic ended last year’s rally.

On the same day, Angolan singer Anselmo Ralph wowed a different crowd, happy to see a live performance again – in the Portuguese city of Porto.

Fans light up the Tunisian Olympic stadium in Radès in the semi-final first leg of the Caf Champions League on Saturday between Esperance and Egyptians al-Ahly, which the home side lost 0-1.

Rally cars are in Kenya to stir up dust this week for the difficult Safari Rally, which returns to the World Rally Championship for the first time in 19 years …

On Wednesday, the day before the official start, the competitors take the opportunity for the first time to travel the roads of the country at a competitive pace.

In neighboring Somalia, a boy jumps into the water on Friday in the capital, Mogadishu, with his shoes on …

The same day on the same beach, some fishermen are preparing to set sail.

Friday is also the latest in a series of marches across Spain that began in April calling for a referendum on self-determination in Western Sahara …

The territory is a former Spanish colony that Morocco annexed in 1975 – and Sahrawi protesters, seen here in Madrid, want Spain to respect international law.

Supporters of an opposition collective in Senegal are gathering in the capital on Wednesday against candidatures for a third presidential term – the 10th anniversary of the protests that have undermined the ambitions of ex-president Abdoulaye Wade.

Breathe in, now breathe out. Yogis perform a sun salutation on Saturday as part of World Yoga Day in the South African city of Johannesburg.

Sunday marked International Refugee Day – and here, a Malian man who fled his home is standing in Goudebou, a camp that is home to more than 11,000 refugees in northern Burkina Faso.

In Ethiopia, on Monday, voters line up at a polling station in Beshasha, the home village of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

The fufu, made from crushed cassava, is prepared on Saturday in Liberia’s capital, Monrovia. It is often served with geebee sauce, a traditional dish that originated in Nimba County.

And a man in Zimbabwe does light work on a cart loaded with reed chairs Wednesday in Hopley, a largely informal neighborhood in the capital, Harare.

All photos are subject to copyright.