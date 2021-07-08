Africa week in pictures: July 2-8, 2021

A selection of the best photos of the week from across the continent and beyond:

On Friday, dancers from Benin perform at the World Folkloriada (Folklore Festival) in the city of Ufa, Bashkortostan, Russia …

This year, 2,000 artists from over 60 countries participated in the festival organized every four years by the International Council of Organizations of Folklore and Folk Art Festivals (CIOFF).

The next day, demonstrators march in Ouagadougou against the worsening security situation in Burkina Faso.

Across the continent, a man holds a tear gas canister thrown by Kenyan police officers during a Wednesday protest against police brutality and harassment …

The protests are also known as Saba-Saba, a phrase used to refer to the protests that took place on the seventh day of the seventh month to protest the authoritarian one-party state rule in the 1990s.

Cameroonian fashion designer Imane Ayissi frames a model during the filming of the video presentation of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2021-2022 collection …

… in Paris on Saturday. The 51-year-old designer is known for mixing European flair with an African twist.

On the same day, Nigerian goalkeeper Chinonso Eziekwe leaps over Mexican Hirving Lozano in a friendly in Los Angeles, Calif., Which the Super Eagles lost 0-4.

Costume-clad actors perform at a Pharaonic Wedding, a new tourist attraction in the Pharaonic Village of Giza, Egypt. The village reopened to tourists amid continued restrictions due to the pandemic and these actors seized the opportunity on Monday.

On Wednesday, these fishermen on the Nile in Cairo, Egypt, seem to be engaged in synchronized fishing, while nearby …

… a man takes a selfie as the Ever Given, one of the world’s largest container ships that caused a global storm when it blocked the Suez Canal in March, leaves after its owners and insurers have reached an agreement with the Egyptian authorities.

