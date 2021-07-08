World

Africa week in pictures: July 2-8, 2021

Photo of usama usama Send an email 4 hours ago
0 11 1 minute read

A selection of the best photos of the week from across the continent and beyond:

On Friday, dancers from Benin perform at the World Folkloriada (Folklore Festival) in the city of Ufa, Bashkortostan, Russia …

This year, 2,000 artists from over 60 countries are expected at the folklore festival

This year, 2,000 artists from over 60 countries participated in the festival organized every four years by the International Council of Organizations of Folklore and Folk Art Festivals (CIOFF).

Citizens take part in a march called by the opposition to protest against the worsening security situation and to demand a response to the jihadist attacks, in Ouagadougou, July 3, 2021.

The next day, demonstrators march in Ouagadougou against the worsening security situation in Burkina Faso.

A man holds a tear gas canister thrown by Kenyan police officers during a protest against police brutality and harassment, especially against the poor, in Nairobi on July 7, 2021.

Across the continent, a man holds a tear gas canister thrown by Kenyan police officers during a Wednesday protest against police brutality and harassment …

Kenyan police arrest protesters during march

The protests are also known as Saba-Saba, a phrase used to refer to the protests that took place on the seventh day of the seventh month to protest the authoritarian one-party state rule in the 1990s.

Cameroonian fashion designer Imane Ayissi supervises a model during the filming of the video presentation of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2021-2022 collection, in Paris, July 3, 2021.

Cameroonian fashion designer Imane Ayissi frames a model during the filming of the video presentation of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2021-2022 collection …

Cameroonian fashion designer Imane Ayissi supervises a model during the filming of the video presentation of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2021-2022 collection, in Paris, July 3, 2021.

… in Paris on Saturday. The 51-year-old designer is known for mixing European flair with an African twist.

Goalkeeper Chinonso Eziekwe # 18 of Nigeria and Hirving Lozano # 22 of Mexico fight the ball during the friendly between Mexico and Nigeria at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on July 3, 2021 in Los Angeles, California

On the same day, Nigerian goalkeeper Chinonso Eziekwe leaps over Mexican Hirving Lozano in a friendly in Los Angeles, Calif., Which the Super Eagles lost 0-4.

Actors wearing Pharaonic costumes perform at a Pharaonic Wedding, a new tourist attraction in the Pharaonic Village of Giza, Egypt, July 5, 2021.

Costume-clad actors perform at a Pharaonic Wedding, a new tourist attraction in the Pharaonic Village of Giza, Egypt. The village reopened to tourists amid continued restrictions due to the pandemic and these actors seized the opportunity on Monday.

Men fish from boats on the Nile in Cairo, Egypt

On Wednesday, these fishermen on the Nile in Cairo, Egypt, seem to be engaged in synchronized fishing, while nearby …

A man takes a selfie as Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, sets sail for the Suez Canal after the canal authority reaches a deal with the owner and insurers of the ship, in Ismailia

… a man takes a selfie as the Ever Given, one of the world’s largest container ships that caused a global storm when it blocked the Suez Canal in March, leaves after its owners and insurers have reached an agreement with the Egyptian authorities.

All photos are subject to copyright.


Source link

Photo of usama usama Send an email 4 hours ago
0 11 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of usama

usama

Related Articles

UN ready to promote ‘win-win solution’ for Blue Nile dam project

6 hours ago

Pfizer will ask OK for the third dose of Covid vaccine; shots still protect – Times of India

6 hours ago

Ethiopia’s Huge Nile Dam Explained

6 hours ago

The critical importance of ecosystem restoration

7 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button