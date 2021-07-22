Africa week in pictures: July 16-22, 2021

A selection of the best photos of the week from across the continent and beyond:

Tuesday, a man prays in a mosque in the capital of Kenya, Nairobi …

This girl also celebrates Eid al-Adha – or the “feast of sacrifice” – on the same day in Nairobi …

The Muslim holiday is marked with prayers and special holidays, where those who can afford it are encouraged to slaughter an animal.

The family traveled in style to the central mosque in the Cameroonian capital, Yaoundé, also on Tuesday.

The next day, worshipers go to the Massalikoul Jinaan Mosque in Dakar, Senegal.

Meanwhile, children have fun with balloons during morning prayers at al-Azhar Mosque in Cairo, Egypt.

And this girl poses for the camera at the Kara Cattle Market Mosque in Nigeria on Tuesday.

Fishermen take care of their boats moored in Guinea’s capital, Conakry, on Monday.

They have seen their incomes decline in recent years as fishing vessels from China and other countries continue to operate illegally off the coast of Guinea.

Angola’s Azenaide Carlos throws a throw during handball training for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Thursday, which has been postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A man prepares for a swim at the first public beach reserved for people with disabilities in Alexandria, Egypt, on Saturday.

On Friday, Moroccan actress Samah Baricou starring in the film Haut et Fort poses on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in France.

“Switzerland supports Biya the dictator,” read the sign of this man during a demonstration in Geneva against the Cameroonian president, who has been proven to spend a large part of his time in the European country.

And in São Tomé and Príncipe on Monday, supporters of presidential candidate Vila Nova celebrate his lead in the first round of voting.

All images are subject to copyright.