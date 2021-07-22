World

Africa week in pictures: July 16-22, 2021

A selection of the best photos of the week from across the continent and beyond:

Tuesday, a man prays in a mosque in the capital of Kenya, Nairobi …

A girl has the word "Eid" smeared on his forehead with face paint.

This girl also celebrates Eid al-Adha – or the “feast of sacrifice” – on the same day in Nairobi …

A man leads a goat to be slaughtered during Eid al-Adha in Nairobi, Kenya on July 20.

The Muslim holiday is marked with prayers and special holidays, where those who can afford it are encouraged to slaughter an animal.

A family dressed in different colors attends prayers at the central mosque in Cameroon's capital, Yaoundé & # xe9 ;.

The family traveled in style to the central mosque in the Cameroonian capital, Yaoundé, also on Tuesday.

A boy covers his ears during prayers at the mosque.

The next day, worshipers go to the Massalikoul Jinaan Mosque in Dakar, Senegal.

Children play at al-Azhar Mosque in Cairo, Egypt, July 20.

Meanwhile, children have fun with balloons during morning prayers at al-Azhar Mosque in Cairo, Egypt.

A girl wearing sunglasses makes the V sign in front of the camera.

And this girl poses for the camera at the Kara Cattle Market Mosque in Nigeria on Tuesday.

A view of boats in Conakry, Guinea.

Fishermen take care of their boats moored in Guinea’s capital, Conakry, on Monday.

A man works on a fishing net in Conakry, Guinea.

They have seen their incomes decline in recent years as fishing vessels from China and other countries continue to operate illegally off the coast of Guinea.

Azenaide Carlos of the Angola handball team holds the ball.

Angola’s Azenaide Carlos throws a throw during handball training for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Thursday, which has been postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Beach workers help a man enter the sea.

A man prepares for a swim at the first public beach reserved for people with disabilities in Alexandria, Egypt, on Saturday.

Moroccan actress Samah Baricou poses during a photocall for the film

On Friday, Moroccan actress Samah Baricou starring in the film Haut et Fort poses on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in France.

Opponents of Cameroonian President Paul Biya are protesting against his presence in Geneva, Switzerland.

“Switzerland supports Biya the dictator,” read the sign of this man during a demonstration in Geneva against the Cameroonian president, who has been proven to spend a large part of his time in the European country.

Supporters of presidential candidate Vila Nova celebrate the provisional results of the presidential elections in Sao Tome, Sao Tome and Principe.

And in São Tomé and Príncipe on Monday, supporters of presidential candidate Vila Nova celebrate his lead in the first round of voting.

All images are subject to copyright.


