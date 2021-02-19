Africa week in pictures: February 12-18, 2021

The telegraph

French academia is in turmoil after the government ordered an investigation into the cancellation of culture on campuses, accusing some leftist professors of turning a blind eye to Islamism. French Higher Education Minister Frédérique Vidal said she was launching a “scientific study” on Islamo-leftism (Islamo-leftism) – a vague term suggesting that some academics refuse to criticize radical Islam by because of the perceived persecution of French Muslims. The row erupted as France is in the middle of a heated debate over what President Emmanuel Macron has called “Islamist separatism.” This week, French lawmakers approved a tough bill strengthening state powers to shut down religious groups deemed extremist. Ms Vidal’s comments responded to broader concerns especially on the French right that campuses across the country are plagued with culture cancellation, especially with regard to race, gender and post-colonialism. the rise of “silence and censorship” by both academics and students. Speaking to CNews, Ms Vidal said: g society as a whole and this university is not waterproof and is part of society. She said a ‘minority’ of speakers were using ‘their titles and their aura’ to ‘see everything through the prism of their desire to divide, divide, point to the enemy.’ On Tuesday, she told MPs that ‘she had asked the CNRS to comb through the research, “particularly in the field of postcolonial studies”, to distinguish “what concerns university research and what concerns opinions”. His words sparked howls of protests from French academics, starting with the CNRS itself, which rejected “Islamo-leftism” as a “political slogan that does not correspond to any scientific reality”. The conservative conference of university presidents, the CPU, expressed “astonishment” at what it called a “fruitless argument”. “The Islamo-left is not a concept,” he wrote in a statement, adding that it was better to leave it for the gutter press or “more broadly the far right which popularized it “.