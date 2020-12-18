Africa week in pictures: December 11-17, 2020

The week

President Trump privately accepted his loss to President-elect Joe Biden, but he has now "reversed and dug deeper – not only spreading misinformation about the election, but ingesting it himself," CNN reports, "encouraged by advisers like Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis who mislead Trump about the extent of the voting irregularities and the prospects of an overthrow. "One adviser told CNN:" He has received so much misinformation I think he thinks in fact that thing was stolen from him. " Even the electoral college formalizing Biden's victory "didn't seem enough to shake Trump from his illusions of victory," CNN says. , "but it adds urgency to a push by several of his advisers to gently steer Trump into reality." Discussions about Trump's future after the presidency tend to go nowhere because Trump is "practically stopping," CNN reports. "In his moments of deepest denial, Trump told some advisers he would refuse to leave the White House on inauguration day, only to be stepped off that ledge. The possibility has alarmed some aides, but few believe Trump will actually follow. "To be perfectly clear on this, Trump will leave the White House 100% on inauguration day, if not long before," wrote Jonathan Chait in New York. "Even academics who have expressed the deepest fears about Trump's intentions to undermine the system have not credited the possibility that he can challenge the outcome by simply refusing to leave. Squatting is not one of the tools in his authoritarian toolkit. But it does. that Trump thinks it's even a viable option suggests he's "engaged in more than a ploy to grab his supporters," Chait says. He "drinks his own poisoned Kool-Aid." If Trump is to be kicked out of strength of the White House, you can credit Bill Maher with the prediction.