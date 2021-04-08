Africa week in pictures: April 2-8, 2021

The New York Times

New monthly payments under the Pandemic Relief Program have the potential to lift millions of American children out of poverty. Some scientists believe the payments could change children’s lives even more fundamentally – through their brains. It is well established that growing up in poverty correlates with disparities in educational achievement, health and employment. But an emerging branch of neuroscience is wondering how poverty affects the developing brain. Sign up for The Morning New York Times newsletter Over the past 15 years, dozens of studies have shown that children raised under lean circumstances have subtle cerebral differences compared to children from more modest families. On average, the surface area of ​​the outer layer of brain cells is smaller, especially in areas related to language and impulse control, as is the volume of a structure called the hippocampus, responsible for learning and memory. These differences do not reflect any inherited or innate traits, according to the research, but rather the circumstances in which the children grew up. Researchers hypothesized that specific aspects of poverty – poor nutrition, high stress levels, poor quality education – could influence brain and cognitive development. But almost all of the work to date is correlative. And while these factors can play out to varying degrees for different families, poverty is their common root. An ongoing study called Baby’s First Years, launched in 2018, aims to determine whether poverty reduction can itself promote healthy brain development. “None of us thinks income is the only answer,” said Dr. Kimberly Noble, neuroscientist and pediatrician at Columbia University who is co-leading the work. “But with babies’ early years, we go beyond correlation to see if poverty reduction directly leads to changes in children’s cognitive, emotional and brain development. Noble and colleagues are examining the effects of providing cash payments to poor families in an amount that has come to be comparable to what the Biden administration will distribute as part of an expanded child tax credit. Researchers randomly assigned 1,000 mothers of newborns living in poverty in New York City, New Orleans, the Twin Cities metro area, and Omaha, Nebraska, to receive a debit card containing $ 20 each month. or $ 333 for families to use as they please. (The Biden plan will provide $ 300 per month per child up to 6 years old and $ 250 for children 6 to 17 years old.) The study tracks cognitive development and brain activity in children over several years to the using a non-invasive tool called a mobile EEG, which measures brain wave patterns. using a portable 20 electrode cap. The study also tracks mothers’ financial and employment status, maternal health measures such as stress hormone levels, and childcare utilization. In qualitative interviews, researchers explore how money affects the family and, with mothers’ consent, track how they spend it. The study aimed to collect data on the brain activity of children aged 1 and 3 during home visits, and the researchers managed to obtain the first set of data for about two-thirds of the children before the pandemic. don’t knock. Because home visits are still untenable, they extended the study until the age of 4 and will collect the second set of brain data next year instead of this year. The pandemic, along with the two stimulus payments most Americans received last year, have undoubtedly affected participating families in different ways, as have this year’s stimulus checks and new monthly payments. But because the study is randomized, the researchers nonetheless expect to be able to assess the impact of the cash donation, Noble said. Baby’s First Years is seen as a bold effort to prove, through a randomized trial, a causal link between poverty reduction and brain development. “This is certainly one of the first, if not the first” study in this developing field to have direct policy implications, said Martha Farah, cognitive neuroscientist at the University of Pennsylvania and director of the Center for Neuroscience and Society which studies poverty and society. the brain. Farah admits, however, that social scientists and policymakers often ignore the relevance of brain data. “Are there any actionable insights that we get from tapping into neuroscience, or are people just overwhelmed by pretty brain pictures and awesome words from neuroscience?” This is an important question, ”she said. Skeptics abound. James Heckman, a Nobel Prize-winning economist at the University of Chicago who studies inequality and social mobility, said he didn’t see “even a hint that a policy would come out of it, other than saying, yes, there is. has an imprint of better economic life. “And it remains to be seen what is the real mechanism” by which giving money to parents helps children’s brains, he said, adding that directly targeting such a mechanism could be both less. expensive and more efficient. Samuel Hammond, director of poverty and welfare policy at the Niskanen Center, who worked on a child allowance proposal by Sen. Mitt Romney, agrees that tracking the source of any observed cognitive benefit is tricky. “I have a hard time disentangling which interventions really help the most,” he said. For example, policy experts are debating whether certain child care programs directly benefit a child’s brain or simply allow their caregiver to get a job and increase family income, did he declare. Still, that’s exactly why providing cash to underprivileged families might be the most effective way to test the link to brain development, Noble said. “It is quite possible that the particular pathways leading to children’s outcomes differ from family to family,” she said. “So, by empowering families to use the money as they see fit, it does not presuppose any particular path or mechanism leading to differences in child development.” Neuroscience has a proven track record of transforming societal thinking and influencing policy. Research showing that the brain continues to mature after adolescence and into the mid-twenties has reshaped juvenile justice policies. In another example, research on the brain and cognitive development of children who grew up in Romanian orphanages from the mid-1960s to the 1990s changed the policy of institutionalization and foster care, in Romania and around the world, has said Charles Nelson, neuroscientist at Harvard and Boston Children’s. Hospital which co-directed this work. These studies have shown that deprivation and neglect decrease IQ and hinder psychological development in children who remain in institutions after the age of 2, and that institutionalization profoundly affects brain development, reducing electrical activity and reducing the size of the brain. But this work also highlights how research consumers, including policymakers, are inclined to give more weight to brain data than other findings, as other studies show. When Nelson presents these results to officials in government or development agencies, “I think they find this to be the best weapon to implement policy changes,” he said. “It’s a very powerful visual, more than if we were to say, well, they have a lower IQ, or their attachment isn’t as strong.” (He’s a counselor for baby’s early years.) The liveliness of that data isn’t necessarily bad, Noble said. “If we find differences and the brain data makes those differences more compelling to stakeholders, it’s important to include them,” she said. Plus, brain data provides valuable information in its own right, especially in infants and young children, for whom behavioral cognition tests are often inaccurate or impossible to perform, she said. Brain differences also tend to be detectable earlier than behavioral differences, she said. The field may be just too young to time its contributions to politics, Farah said. But a better understanding of how specific brain circuits are affected by poverty, as well as better tools to assess such circuits, can result in science-based interventions that will be adopted at the policy level, he said. she declared. Meanwhile, Baby’s First Years is hoping to address a larger question that is already politically relevant: whether cash support for parents helps their children’s brains develop in a way that helps them for a lifetime. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company