Africa: slap in the face of China, the United States praises South Africa’s detection of a new strain of Covid – Times of India
WASHINGTON: United States praises the South Africa Saturday for quickly identifying the new strain of Covid called Omicron and sharing that information with the world – a thinly veiled slap in the face against China’s handling of the initial novel coronavirus outbreak.
Secretary of State Antoine shine met with the South African Minister for International Relations and Cooperation, Naledi Pandor, and they discussed cooperation on vaccinating people in Africa against Covid-19, the State Department said.
“Secretary Blinken specially commended South African scientists for the early identification of the Omicron variant and the South African government for its transparency in sharing this information, which should serve as a model for the world,” the statement said. .
First sub Donald trump and now under the president Joe biden, the United States has repeatedly criticized China for its lack of communication on the origins of the coronavirus, which was first detected in December 2019 in the Chinese city of Wuhan before spreading around the world. It has now killed nearly 5.2 million people.
In August of this year, the U.S. intelligence community released a report in which it said it could not come to a firm conclusion on the origins of the virus – among animals or in a research lab were best-case scenarios. – because China had not helped in the American probe.
The United States has also accused Beijing of waiting too long to share crucial information about the outbreak, saying more transparent management could have helped stop the spread of the virus.
After the US report was released this summer, Biden accused Beijing of standing in the way.
“The world deserves answers, and I won’t rest until we get them,” Biden said in a statement after the release of the unclassified report.
“Responsible nations do not shirk this kind of responsibility to the rest of the world.”
The pandemic is one of many sources of acute tension in US-China relations today, as the two great powers clash over trade, human rights and the thorny issue of Taiwan, among others. .
