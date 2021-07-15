Africa registers one million new cases in one month, its fastest increase to date.
NAIROBI, Kenya – The coronavirus is spreading across Africa at a rate never seen before in the pandemic, the World Health Organization said on Thursday, highlighting the severity of a third wave driven by the spread of the Delta variant .
One million Covid infections have been reported on the continent in the last month alone, bringing the total number of cases to six million, according to the WHO, which has urged richer countries to distribute more doses of the vaccine .
In one month, this is the fastest growth of new cases to date in Africa, said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, director of the health organization for the continent, at an online press conference. By comparison, it used to take three months to go from four million to five million cases in total.
“Africa’s third wave continues on its destructive path, surpassing yet another dark stage,” said Dr Moeti.
The situation in at least 18 African countries paints a grim picture, and with limited vaccine supplies, many countries on the continent have been unable to contain a new wave of infections. Unlike places like the United States or Europe, where inoculations are relatively widespread, the effect of the Delta variant in Africa has seen hospitalizations increase, while deaths increased by 43% during the week. last on the continent.
In addition to the dangers posed by the virus, there are additional risks faced by people living with HIV, according to a new study. Sub-Saharan Africa is harbors two-thirds of HIV cases worldwide.
the Delta variant has been detected in 21 of 54 countries in Africa, with Algeria, Malawi and Senegal among the countries experiencing an upsurge in infections.
The resurgence has prompted several governments to impose new lockdowns, including restricting travel between cities, extending curfew hours and closing schools.
The coronavirus is gone already fragile health systems even more strained, overwhelming doctors and nurses and draining limited oxygen supplies. At least five countries have reported shortages of intensive care beds, including South Africa, which has been particularly affected. Hospital admissions increased in 10 more.
A WHO survey of six African countries during the current wave showed that they produced only a third of the medical oxygen they needed. Dr Moeti said that monoclonal antibodies, which were recommended for high-risk patients, were out of reach for many Africans.
Even though the number of cases is increasing, only around one percent of people in Africa have been fully immunized. And of the continent’s more than one billion people, only 52 million have received even a single dose of vaccine, which is only about 1.6% of the 3.5 billion people vaccinated. around the world, according to the WHO.
Dr Jean-Jacques Mbungani Mbanda, Minister of Public Health of the Democratic Republic of Congo, urged rich countries to increase vaccine donations. Congo, where dozens of lawmakers have died after contracting the virus, has faced a severe wave, with more than 70% of sequenced cases attributed to the Delta variant, Dr Mbanda said Thursday.
“The vaccine is the only way to reduce the scale of deaths,” he added. Only 2.2% of Congo’s nearly 90 million people have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to a New York Times Tracker. To mitigate the impact of the pandemic, African leaders, meeting Thursday in Abidjan, the commercial capital of Côte d’Ivoire called for an injection of $ 100 billion over three years of emergency funding from the International Development Association, the World Bank’s fund for the world’s poorest nations.
WHO officials on Thursday also urged richer countries to avoid considering booster shots and instead focus on their global responsibilities to ensure equitable access to coronavirus vaccines.
The pandemic is “far from over,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the organization’s chief executive.
Anna schaverien contributed reports.
Source link