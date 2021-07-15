Africa registers one million new cases in one month, its fastest increase to date.

NAIROBI, Kenya – The coronavirus is spreading across Africa at a rate never seen before in the pandemic, the World Health Organization said on Thursday, highlighting the severity of a third wave driven by the spread of the Delta variant .

One million Covid infections have been reported on the continent in the last month alone, bringing the total number of cases to six million, according to the WHO, which has urged richer countries to distribute more doses of the vaccine .

In one month, this is the fastest growth of new cases to date in Africa, said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, director of the health organization for the continent, at an online press conference. By comparison, it used to take three months to go from four million to five million cases in total.

“Africa’s third wave continues on its destructive path, surpassing yet another dark stage,” said Dr Moeti.